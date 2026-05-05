Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Unico Connect, an AI-native technology partner, announced the launch of a dedicated AI Services vertical, aimed at helping startups, mid-market companies, and enterprises integrate artificial intelligence into their products and operations.

Unico Connect's New AI Services Help Enterprises Benefit From AI More Effectively and Efficiently

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The new vertical formalizes Unico Connect's growing focus on AI-driven development, bringing together its expertise in engineering, product strategy, and scalable architecture to support organizations navigating increasingly complex technology demands.

The vertical brings together four core capabilities:

AI Agents

AI Integration

Conversational AI

AI for Teams

AI Agents include document intelligence with proactive alerts, transaction pattern monitoring, multilingual voice-to-order processing (already deployed in B2B logistics), automated intake and triage, and operational analytics.

AI Integration and Conversational AI extend these capabilities into existing enterprise systems and customer-facing channels, while AI for Teams helps client organizations adopt AI workflows internally.

"We built an AI agent for a logistics company that processes voice orders in Hindi and English over WhatsApp. That is the kind of AI work this vertical is designed around - specific business problems, production-grade systems, measurable outcomes. Most organizations know AI matters, but they struggle to move from interest to execution. This vertical exists to close that gap," said Malay Parekh, CEO of Unico Connect.

The launch follows a period of significant movement toward agentic AI, with the industry's biggest names each announcing enterprise agent platforms in early 2026. Unico Connect's vertical is positioned to help organizations adopt these capabilities through custom-built solutions tailored to their specific workflows.

Unico Connect currently serves clients across fintech, logistics, property management, and enterprise operations, with AI solutions deployed in production across multiple industries.

To learn more about Unico Connect and its services, please visit https://unicoconnect.com/.

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect is an AI-native technology partner serving startups, mid-market companies, and enterprises. The company operates across two service areas: AI-Native Product Development (AI-native UI/UX Design, Web and Mobile Applications, AI-powered QA and Testing, Cloud and DevOps) and AI Services (AI Agents, AI Integration, Conversational AI, AI for Teams). Unico Connect serves clients across fintech, logistics, healthcare, property management, and enterprise operations in over 25 countries.

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Source: DesignRush