Indonesia's PLN has launched a tender for a 1,225 MW solar project that will be spread across several regions of the country. The state-owned utility has not publicly announced a closing date.Indonesian state-owned electric utility company PLN has opened a tender for a solar project with a total capacity of 1,225 MW. The Mentari Nusantara I solar power project will be developed across multiple regions of Indonesia, with 35 MW planned in Sumatra, 340 MW in Kalimantan, 600 MW in Java, 50 MW in Sulawesi, 80 MW in West Nusa Tenggara and 120 MW in Maluku and Papua. The tender is being run through ...

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