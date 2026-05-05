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ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
95 Leser
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Ai4 2026: Ai4 Wins "Top AI Conference of 2026," Leading a Field of 25 Events Evaluated Across Scale, Content, and Business Impact

America's largest AI conference releases comprehensive comparison of the top AI events worldwide, highlighting what enterprise leaders should prioritize when choosing where to invest their time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Ai4, America's largest artificial intelligence conference, today published a comprehensive ranking of the top AI conferences and events of 2026, evaluating 25 leading events across scale, content depth, networking value, industry coverage, and business impact.

The full ranking is available at https://blog.ai4.io/top-ai-conferences-of-2026 and a comprehensive methodology for the ranking can be found here https://ai4.io/comparing-leading-ai-conferences/.

Ai4 2026, taking place August 4-6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, earned the top position as the only event on the list that is exclusively focused on AI, draws 12,000+ attendees from over 90 countries, features 1,000+ speakers on AI, and hosts 400+ AI-specific exhibitors - a combination no other conference, vendor event, or academic gathering matches.

What Separates the Top AI Conference from the Rest

The evaluation revealed a clear distinction between three categories of events: vendor conferences built around a single company's ecosystem, academic conferences focused on research rather than enterprise deployment, and industry conferences offering vendor-neutral, cross-functional AI programming.

"Enterprise teams evaluating AI conferences should understand what they're walking into," said Marcus Jecklin, Co-Founder of Ai4. "A vendor event will teach you how to build on one platform. An academic conference will expose you to foundational research. Ai4 is the top AI event where you get the full picture - strategy, deployment, governance, and real-world use cases across every major industry, without the content being filtered through any single vendor's lens."

A detailed comparison matrix showing how Ai4 compares to leading AI and technology events across scale, speakers, exhibitors, industry coverage, and business impact is available at ai4.io/comparing-leading-ai-conferences/.

About Ai4

Ai4 is America's largest artificial intelligence conference and the top AI event for enterprise leaders, innovators, and decision-makers deploying AI at scale. Founded in 2018, Ai4 brings together 12,000+ attendees from over 90 countries, 1,000+ speakers, and 400+ exhibitors for three days of actionable insights, cross-industry programming, and high-value networking. Ai4 2026 takes place August 4-6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. For more information, visit ai4.io.

Contact:
Marcus Jecklin
support@ai4.io

SOURCE: Ai4 2026



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai4-wins-%22top-ai-conference-of-2026-%22-leading-a-field-of-25-event-1162966

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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