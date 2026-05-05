TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Amiron Group Unveils Axiomaxus - Driven Stirling Ecosystem: A Paradigm Shift in Thermodynamics and Sovereign Energy Sovereignty

Harnessing the "Lost Third": Bridging 19th-Century Physics with 21st-Century AI to Achieve 66.6% Efficiency in Data Centers, Smart Cities, and Circular Industrial Processing

MIAMI, FL AND ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / TGI Amiron Group, a strategic US-Kazakhstan alliance, today announced a breakthrough in industrial energy efficiency with the formal integration of the Axiomaxus management platform and DURTEQ applied materials into a new generation of Stirling engine infrastructure. By capturing and converting waste heat into high-output power and cryogenic cooling, TGI Amiron is targeting a system efficiency of 66.6%, effectively redefining the "Inference Flip" for global data centers and smart cities.

The Science of the "Two-Thirds" Efficiency

Modern internal combustion engines (ICE) often waste up to 70% of their energy as heat. The TGI Stirling model, managed by the Axiomaxus platform, utilizes the First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics to achieve what TGI AMIRON TEAM calls the "Two-Thirds Mandate."

By applying the Carnot Efficiency formula:

?max= 1 - T Cold T Hot

TGI Amiron utilizes high-density heat sources (Hydrogen, Solar-Thermal, or Geothermal) to main-tain a massive temperature differential (?T). While one-third of the energy is lost to unavoidable entropy, the remaining 66.6% is captured through a unique dual-loop system:

Loop 1 (Power):

Converts THot expansion into mechanical work to drive servers, 3D printers, robotic arms, and mining equipment.

Loop 2 (Cooling):

Uses the reciprocal TCold compression to provide liquid cooling for Tier IV data centers, eliminating the need for energy-draining fans and traditional HVAC.

Historical Context: The Stirling Renaissance

Invented by Dr. Robert Stirling in 1816, the engine was historically sidelined by the lack of mate-rials capable of handling high-pressure heat. Today, TGI Amiron's DURTEQ applied materials - advanced ceramic composites and hermetic seals-allow these engines to operate at tempera-tures exceeding 850°C, finally realizing the engine's theoretical potential in a commercial, scal-able format.

Universal Industrial Applications

The Axiomaxus platform doesn't just manage energy; it orchestrates a circular economy

Sargassum Valorization: Stirling engines power the open-ocean collection and process-ing of sargassum, using waste heat for the drying, extrusion, and production of sustain-able building materials like Ashcrete, magnesium boards, and SargBric fire starters.

Smart Cities:

Distributed Stirling micro-grids convert "Urban Heat Island" effects into local power and cooling, creating self-sustaining neighborhoods.

Logistics & Mining:

Providing vibration-free, fuel-agnostic power for autonomous sorting robotics and precious metal extraction in remote regions of Kazakhstan.

"We are not just building engines; we are building the thermodynamic backbone of the Eurasian Digital Silk Road," said Samuel Epstein, CEO of TGI Group. "By capturing the 'lost third' of energy, we are making the Stirling engine the most effective way to produce power in the21st century."

About Axina Group Inc.

Axina Group Inc. (formerly XGC Corp) is a Canadian technology company building AI-powered ERP systems, blockchain-secured carbon registries, and supply chain sovereignty infrastructure. Its proprietary AXERP platform and SAIL (Silkway Axina Integrated Logistics) supply chain platform serves sovereign and government-grade deployments across Africa and Central Asia. Axina's Carbon Sovereignty mandate empowers national governments to own and control their digital and environmental assets at scale. For more information, visit www.axinagroup.com.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI (OTCMarkets: TSPG) is a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company specializing in the development of sovereign infrastructure, high-density compute facilities, and autonomous execution platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON operate. Management's beliefs and assumptions regarding future events are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the fact that the project is currently in the planning and development phase, changes in the regulatory environment in Kazakhstan, technological shifts in the AI hardware market, the ability to secure final sovereign energy agreements, and general economic conditions. TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Axina Group Inc.

info@axinagroup.com

www.axinagroup.com

TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

info@TGIPOWER.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-amiron-group-unveils-axiomaxustm-driven-stirling-ecosystem-a%c2%a0paradigm-shift%c2%a0-1163579