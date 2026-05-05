The Hague, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - As online scams grow ever more sophisticated and global losses continue to surge year-over-year, a team of fraud-investigation experts from the Netherlands today releases Scaminfo.ai, an AI-powered platform designed to give ordinary consumers the tools they need to protect themselves online.

With new technologies significantly lowering the barrier of entry for potential threat-actors, a phenomenon that has been dubbed the 'democratisation of cybercrime', Scaminfo.ai aims to level the playing field with a smarter way to run digital due diligence. The platform allows users to instantly validate websites, phone numbers, and crypto wallet addresses through a three-layered approach: an AI agent capable of detecting risk factors commonly missed by legacy tools; live data from major financial regulatory bodies worldwide; and a comprehensive suite of technical checks examining domain registration, hosting infrastructure, SSL certificates, site age, and other indicators of fraudulent intent.

After running a check, users can ask the AI follow-up questions about their results, ensuring they are fully informed about what the findings mean and what to watch out for in the future. The platform also hosts a searchable scam database with thousands of entries and a growing Educational Hub of guides, infographics, and scenario-based courses.

"The significant rise in losses related to online scams isn't random, it is a direct result of the asymmetry we see between tools deployed by threat actors and those available to the wider public. Scaminfo.ai is our answer to level the playing field."

- Josh Steinberg, CEO, Scaminfo.ai





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The platform was founded by Josh Steinberg and Julia Blokhina, two The Hague-based fraud investigators who became increasingly alarmed at the sophistication of scam methods they encounter daily in their professional work at TBS BV, the Netherlands-based scam investigation and prevention firm behind the platform.

"We work with scam victims every week. What strikes us most is not that people are careless, it is that the tools available to them simply haven't kept pace with modern fraud. Scaminfo.ai changes that. We built it to be the resource we wish our clients had found before they needed us."

- Julia Blokhina, Co-founder, Scaminfo.ai

About Scaminfo.ai

Scaminfo.ai is a consumer protection platform that helps everyday people identify, avoid, and recover from online scams. Powered by AI, in-depth technical analysis, and real-time regulatory data from over 15 global financial authorities, it provides instant trust assessments on websites, phone numbers, and crypto wallets. The platform is developed and operated by TBS BV, a Netherlands-based scam investigation and prevention firm incorporated under Dutch law and fully compliant with EU GDPR.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295418

Source: Scaminfo.ai