Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a climate risk and wildfire intelligence company, is pleased to announce the execution of a Master Services Agreement (MSA) and Statement of Work (SOW) with a major Canadian insurance provider valued at $260,000 per year over a minimum three-year term, representing $780,000 in contracted revenue. AISIX was selected through a competitive, invite-only Request for Proposal (RFP) process in which multiple providers were evaluated. The agreement was signed May 4th, 2026.

Contract Highlights:

$260,000 annual contract value; $780,000 minimum total contract value

Three-year minimum term providing long-term revenue visibility

Milestone-linked payment schedule tied to delivery acceptance

Competitive RFP win against multiple evaluated providers

Expands AISIX's footprint in the Canadian insurance market

Payment Schedule and Milestones:

Year 1 payments of $260,000 are structured across three deliverables and tied to client acceptance at each stage. Deliverable 1 (wildfire hazard data layers) accounts for 50% of Year 1 fees ($130,000), payable upon acceptance. Deliverable 2 (wildfire loss metrics including ground-up and gross loss modeling) accounts for 25% ($65,000), distributed across four milestones spanning the first 150 days. Deliverable 3 (reinsurance integration and net loss metrics) accounts for the remaining 25% ($65,000), distributed across four milestones completing within approximately 120 days of Deliverable 2 acceptance. Years 2 and 3 fees of $260,000 per year are each payable within 30 calendar days of the applicable renewal date.

Scope of Work:

Under the agreement, AISIX will deploy its wildfire catastrophe modeling platform across three structured deliverables: (1) baseline and climate scenario wildfire hazard data covering all of Canada; (2) location-level and portfolio-wide loss metrics - including Annual Average Loss (AAL), Occurrence and Aggregate Probable Maximum Loss (PML), and Event and Year Loss Tables - for both ground-up and gross perspectives; and (3) reinsurance integration to support net loss metrics and capital management. The platform will support portfolio runs of up to 20 million locations, with the initial hazard data delivery targeted within 15 calendar days of contract start.

The engagement supports the insurance provider's underwriting, portfolio risk management, and capital allocation functions, and includes development of a custom vulnerability framework calibrated against the client's historical claims data.

"This contract represents exactly the type of enterprise, recurring revenue relationship we have been building toward," said Dr. Gio Roberti, Chief Executive Officer of AISIX Solutions Inc. "Winning a competitive RFP against established providers, and executing a multi-year agreement with a major Canadian insurer, is a meaningful validation of our platform's technical depth and commercial readiness. We look forward to delivering measurable value for our client and continuing to grow our presence in the insurance analytics market."

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company's expected product offerings, the functionalities of the Company's products and the Company's expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company's ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company's ability to compete and the Company's ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Media Contact



media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations



investors@aisix.ca

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Source: AISIX Solutions Inc.