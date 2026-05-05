Bastion Agency: Bastion appoints Insights Industry Leader Vanessa Dziura as President, Insights

Costa Mesa, CA 92626, United States, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COSTA MESA, Calif. - May 5, 2026 -

Bastion appoints Insights Industry Leader Vanessa Dziura as President, Insights

Bastion has appointed Vanessa Dziura as President, Insights, USA, further strengthening its global insights capability as the agency continues a period of significant international growth.

Dziura joins Bastion with extensive experience across market research, customer insights and strategic consulting. She has held senior leadership roles including Head of Global Market Research at Medallia and SVP, Managing Director at Northstar Research, where she built and led high-performing teams and delivered scalable growth through integrated qualitative and quantitative methodologies.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for Bastion in the US, as the business continues to expand its integrated offering designed to put brands, organizations and people in a position of strength. By bringing together deep insights expertise with Bastion's broader integrated offering, the agency is focused on delivering commercially impactful, end-to-end solutions for modern marketers.

Jeff Browe, CEO, Bastion USA, said Dziura's leadership and proven ability to translate insights into business outcomes will be critical to the agency's next phase of growth in the US.

"Vanessa is an exceptional insights leader with a track record of building high-performing teams and delivering work that directly influences business decisions. Her ability to connect data, strategy and storytelling aligns perfectly with how we partner with our clients. As we continue to scale in the US, Vanessa will play a key role in strengthening our insights capability and putting our clients in a position of strength."

Dziura said Bastion's integrated model and ambition in the US market made the opportunity compelling.

"Bastion has built a genuinely differentiated model that brings together insights, strategy and execution in a way that drives real impact. The focus on outcomes, combined with the collaborative and entrepreneurial culture, creates a powerful platform for both clients and teams. I'm excited to join at this stage of growth and to build an Insights offering that helps unlock new opportunities and deliver meaningful results."

The appointment follows continued expansion for Bastion across key markets, including new business momentum, capability growth and senior hires internationally, reinforcing its position as one of the region's leading marketing and communications groups.

As a large independent marketing and communications agency, Bastion combines the scale and capability of a global network with the agility of an independent, delivering integrated solutions designed for the modern marketer.

ENDS

For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Madeleine Leonard | Head of Brand Communications | madeleinel@bastionagency.com

ABOUT BASTION

Bastion is Australasia's largest independent full-service marketing and communications agency, offering a breadth of specialist capabilities in an integrated model. It has 350+ staff across Los Angeles, New York City, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Wellington and Auckland. Its client list includes L'Oréal, Yoshinoya, Kellanova, United Airlines, Spotify and Avocados from Mexico.

Attachments

Bastion Press Release

Vanessa Dziura Headshot

Amelia Maisano Bastion Agency 0450863348 ameliam@bastionagency.com