Precision IO Group, the parent company of Quantum Surgical, announced the launch of EPIOS, a new U.S. clinical study evaluating the safety and performance of the Epione robotic platform for the treatment of bone tumors and metastases. The study is designed to support the expansion of Epione's market approvals in the United States. The first patient was treated on April 28, 2026, in a leading cancer center based in Miami, Florida. Epione has been CE marked for bone indications since 2025 for use in Europe.

The early-stage tumor-treating robotic platform Epione assists physicians in performing percutaneous tumor ablations, where one or more needles are inserted through the skin to destroy the tumor.

Developed by Quantum Surgical, a company specializing in robotics and AI, Epione allows physicians to treat inoperable tumors that are particularly difficult to reach, due to their size or their location, at an early stage, in a simple and effective way.

The new multi-center clinical study "EPIOS" will assess the clinical performance of the Epione platform to treat bone tumors and metastases, with the goal of obtaining an extension of its market approvals in the United States, after receiving CE marking in September 2025 for use in Europe.

The first patient in the EPIOS study was successfully treated on April 28, 2026.

"This study represents a significant step forward for Precision IO Group and for the expansion of the robotic-assisted percutaneous ablation market. I am proud to pursue it with three of our long-standing partners, whose teams fully understand the Epione technology and its potential to treat more patients," explains Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO of Precision IO Group.

"Percutaneous bone procedures are already a clinical reality in Europe, and we are committed to offer the same standard of care to our patients in the United States. I'm thrilled to lead the EPIOS study, which is a major advancement in the expansion of robot-assisted guidance in the U.S., as bone procedures are one of the key indications for the Epione robotic platform" explained Dr. Sean Tutton, Professor at UC San Diego Health and lead investigator of the clinical study.

"Treating the first patient in the EPIOS clinical study shows a new opportunity for the treatment of bone lesions" added Dr Gina Landinez, interventional radiologist.

Although primary bone cancer is relatively rare, the development of bone metastases-often occurring several months or years after the initial cancer-is common, affecting one-third of cancer patients1

Mohamed Shariff, VP Regulatory, Clinical and Market Access at Precision IO, added: "In addition to the CE marking, we are really eager to validate the effectiveness of Epione in treating bone lesions in the U.S. Given that one-third of cancer patients suffer from bone metastases, many patients could benefit from our innovative technology".

The Epione device is CE marked for abdomen, chest and musculoskeletal structures indications, and FDA cleared for abdominal ablation indication. Over 1,500 patients have already been treated worldwide.

About Precision IO Group

Precision IO Group Inc. is a pioneering interventional oncology company formed through the combination of Quantum Surgical and NeuWave Medical, two leaders in the medical device industry. The Group brings together complementary technologies, deep clinical expertise, and global capabilities to advance the treatment of cancer.

With a team of more than 250 employees worldwide, Precision IO Group is dedicated to developing breakthrough innovations that empower physicians to deliver precise, minimally invasive treatments and improve patient outcomes.

By integrating robotics, artificial intelligence, and remote-enabled interventions, Precision IO Group is redefining the standard of care in tumor ablation and shaping the future of interventional oncology.

More information: www.precisionio.com

1 InfoCancer

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Contacts:

Press Contact Precision IO Group

Stéphanie Moy

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Tel.: +33 (0)6 32 55 85 48