CORAS.ai Releases Agentic Reporting Capabilities, Eliminating the Need for BI Tools

Saving Defense Back Offices Toil, Time, and the Need for Multiple Systems with one real-time IL5 Agentic AI COTS platform.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / CORAS.ai, the only IL5 Agentic AI Decision Intelligence Platform in the DoW, today announced the initial release of its new Agentic AI Reporting capabilities, a major step forward in efficiency and savings, enabling government and defense organizations to move from using multiple systems to a single platform. CORAS Agentic AI Reporting eliminates the need for separate BI tools, project management, scheduling, dashboards, and AI systems with its no-code COTS platform that is fully operational in the DoW on FedRAMP High, IL5, NIPR, SIPR, and other trusted environments.

The Agentic AI Reporting launch further reinforces CORAS.ai's broader position as a trusted actor in driving resilience and efficiency with secure AI for government and defense, with role-based access, auditability, and logic tracing built into the environment. CORAS.ai continues to expand its service to the warfighter and operational trust through partnerships with NAVAIR, NAVSEA, ONR, and the U.S. Air Force.

"In response to U.S. Navy Operation Cattle Drive and other DoW mandates for rapid digital transformation, CORAS.ai has made it possible for defense departments to replace entire legacy systems with our Agentic AI platform that collectively does the work of separate siloed BI tools, AI, LLMs, and processing engines," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS.ai.

Naselius added, "CORAS.ai shows leaders their data in real-time and supports making the most informed decisions with predictive capabilities and defense agents that give context in moments. We deliver transformational reporting in which AI structures build models, make predictions, and turn them into outputs that leaders can actually use. With our Agentic AI Reporting, users define the outcome they need in natural language, and CORAS.ai does the heavy lifting-from fusing and structuring data to generating reports, dashboards, and decision artifacts inside an IL5 secure environment."

As organizations face mounting pressure to produce faster insights from increasingly complex data, CORAS.ai believes the future will belong to platforms that do more than visualize information. The company's goal is to replace legacy BI dependency with agentic reporting that saves time, toil, and dollars, unifies data, AI, automation, and outcomes in a single operational environment.

CORAS.ai enables organizations to accelerate decision-making, improve execution, and deploy trusted AI across portfolio, program, and operational domains. Its Agentic Agent, GARY, offers profound ROI and 10-50x productivity. Agencies can acquire CORAS and GARY through GSA, NASASEWP, SBIR/STTR Phase I, II, III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, Carahsoft, and AWS partner channels.

Media Relations: Rebecca Churchill, Ph: 917-518-9789, v-rebecca.churchill@coras.ai

SOURCE: CORAS

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/coras.ai-releases-agentic-reporting-capabilities-eliminating-the-need-for-bi-1163834