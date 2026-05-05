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ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Remergify, Inc.: Miami Startup Launches Blockchain Platform That Makes Criminal Evidence Legally Unchallengeable

EvidenceTrust creates an immutable chain-of-custody record at the moment evidence is photographed - before it can be questioned in court

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Remergify today announced the commercial launch of EvidenceTrust, a blockchain-based chain-of-custody platform that allows law enforcement officers to create immutable, court-admissible evidence records in real time at crime scenes using their existing mobile devices.

The platform addresses what law enforcement practitioners and prosecutors identify as one of the leading non-violent causes of criminal case dismissals in the United States: documentation failures in the handling of physical and digital evidence that allow defense attorneys to successfully challenge evidence authenticity and chain of custody.

Bureau of Justice Statistics data shows that 25% of felony cases in major urban counties are dismissed annually. Evidence handling failures are among the most frequently cited causes. In Florida, the state conviction rate stands at approximately 59% - among the lowest in the nation - meaning four in ten criminal defendants escape conviction entirely.

"We built EvidenceTrust because the American justice system is losing cases every day - not because evidence is insufficient, but because the documentation of that evidence has a gap in it. A gap that a defense attorney can drive a truck through. Blockchain closes that gap mathematically."

- Stuart Fine, CEO, Remergify

When an officer photographs evidence using EvidenceTrust's mobile application, GPS coordinates, timestamp, officer credentials, and a SHA-256 cryptographic hash of the evidence record are simultaneously written to our private blockchain - creating a tamper-proof record that satisfies Federal Rules of Evidence Rule 901 authentication requirements. Every subsequent custody transfer, from scene to evidence room to laboratory to courtroom, is logged on-chain with full metadata.

Physical evidence bags receive a printed QR code label compliant with ASTM E1459-24 - the current NIST OSAC-registered standard for evidence labeling. Any prosecutor, defense attorney, or judge can scan the QR code and view the complete, unalterable chain of custody from a public verification URL without requiring system login.

The platform is designed to operate alongside existing Records Management Systems including Axon Evidence and Motorola CommandCentral, functioning as a blockchain immutability layer that makes every record in those systems legally unchallengeable. No hardware replacement or IT integration is required for deployment.

Three states - Vermont, Arizona, and Ohio - have enacted legislation explicitly recognizing blockchain records as admissible evidence. Federal courts in multiple jurisdictions have accepted blockchain-based evidence documentation under FRE 901.

"Defense attorneys cannot challenge a SHA-256 hash recorded on a distributed ledger at the exact moment evidence was collected. That is not a claim. It is a mathematical fact."

- Stuart Fine, CEO, Remergify LLC

EvidenceTrust is available to law enforcement agencies via a free 60-day pilot program requiring no IT integration, no hardware investment, and no formal procurement process. Post-pilot pricing begins at $499 per month for agencies up to 50 officers. Prosecution-side licenses for District Attorney offices, forensic laboratories, and court systems are available separately.

The company has published a white paper - "The Hidden Cost of Lost Cases: How Evidence Handling Failures Are Draining Municipal Budgets and Letting Guilty People Walk" - documenting the financial impact of evidence-related dismissals on municipal budgets. The paper is available at research.trustnft.io.

ABOUT EVIDENCETRUST

EvidenceTrust is a blockchain-based chain-of-custody platform developed by Remergify LLC. The platform provides law enforcement agencies with an immutable, FRE 901-compliant evidence documentation system that records GPS-verified, time-stamped evidence collection directly to the Phantasma blockchain at the moment of field collection. The system complies with ASTM E1459-24 evidence labeling standards and integrates with existing Records Management Systems including Axon Evidence and Motorola CommandCentral. EvidenceTrust is available to law enforcement agencies via a free 60-day pilot program.

ABOUT REMERGIFY LLC

Remergify is a Miami, Florida technology company building blockchain and SaaS products at the intersection of security, identity, and trust. The company's portfolio includes EvidenceTrust (law enforcement chain-of-custody), TrustNFT (enterprise anti-phishing and email verification), Wipeboard (team project management), and itsme.trustnft.io (blockchain-verified professional identity). Remergify was founded by Stuart Fine and Alfred Farrington II.

contact:
Stuart Fine
CEO
stuart@remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/miami-startup-launches-blockchain-platform-that-makes-criminal-eviden-1163836

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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