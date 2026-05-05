KeyState Appoints Allan Riska to Lead $1B+ Renewable Energy Investment Platform

Veteran project finance executive to lead KeyState's renewable energy investment platform.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Key State today announced the appointment of Allan Riska as Executive Vice President - Tax Credit Investments. In this role, he will lead the firm's renewable energy tax credit investing business and oversee SOLCAP, KeyState's fund platform connecting community bank capital with mid-sized renewable energy projects. Riska will also assume the newly created role of Chief Investment Officer for this business, with responsibility for investment strategy, execution, and portfolio management across the platform.

Riska brings nearly 15 years of experience building and managing project finance platforms at renewable energy development firms. Over his career, he has closed more than $2 billion of capital, supporting the development of more than 1 gigawatt of renewable energy projects.

Most recently, Allan Riska served as Chief Investment Officer at Renewable Properties, a leading distributed generation developer and independent power producer. There, he raised capital to finance solar and storage projects across all stages of the project lifecycle and was a member of the firm's leadership team responsible for growth and execution.

"We are pleased to welcome Allan to KeyState's executive leadership team after working closely with him for many years when he served as an advisor to the SOLCAP platform," said Josh Miller, Chief Executive Officer of KeyState. "He brings project level expertise, a critical differentiator in a market where many capital providers lack the developer's perspective needed to build durable, collaborative partnerships."

Before joining Renewable Properties, Riska was a senior member of the project finance teams at both Cypress Creek Renewables and SunEdison. In those roles, he led financings for utility scale, community, and C&I solar and storage projects and helped open and scale new markets. He began his career in asset-backed securities at Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch in New York City. Allan holds a degree in finance from Virginia Tech and an MBA from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

ABOUT KEYSTATE

KeyState provides community banks and middle market companies with independent and innovative investment and insurance structures that have a meaningful impact on earnings. KeyState manages over $18 billion in bond portfolios for community banks, and KeyState's SOLCAP renewable energy tax credit platform has raised and deployed over $1 billion financing over 200 renewable energy projects across the US. Founded in 1991, KeyState serves over 140 community banks and over 200 companies across the country. Based in Las Vegas, NV, KeyState has additional offices in Wilmington, DE; Denver, CO; and Burlington, VT.

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SOURCE: KeyState

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/keystate-appoints-allan-riska-to-lead-1b-renewable-energy-invest-1163851