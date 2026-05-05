AI Speaker Booking Platform SpeakUp Launches in Brazil, Expands to 4th Market

AI startup brings no-commission speaker booking and mobile-first expert discovery to Latin America's largest event market.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / SpeakUp, the AI-powered speaker booking platform connecting event organizers, podcast hosts, and journalists with verified experts, today announced its official launch in Brazil. The expansion marks the company's fourth market, extending a platform that already serves 50+ countries and over 100,000 verified users across 13 types of speaking opportunities.

Brazil represents one of Latin America's largest markets for business events, podcasts, and creator-led media - a natural fit for SpeakUp's AI-driven matching model.

Unlike traditional speakers bureaus that rely on small rosters and 20-30% booking commissions, SpeakUp operates on a subscription-based model with zero commissions on bookings. The platform combines AI matching with structured requests, direct invitations, and in-app communication across native iOS and Android apps - replacing fragmented sourcing methods such as agency back-and-forth and manual LinkedIn outreach.

"Brazil is one of the most strategically important expansion markets for SpeakUp," said Nick Zhuchkov, Co-founder and CEO of SpeakUp. "Teams want a faster, transparent way to discover and book the right speaker, panelist, podcast guest, or expert source. AI matching turns a 3-week bureau process into a 3-hour result."

SpeakUp's expansion reflects a broader thesis that speaker booking is becoming a software category, not just a service category. Instead of relying on legacy intermediaries with closed rosters, organizations increasingly want a platform where discovery, matching, outreach, and workflow live in one environment - accessible from desktop or mobile.

"Traditional speaker booking has been constrained by small networks, limited transparency, and 20-30% commission cuts," added Zhuchkov. "Brazil is ready for a more modern system - AI-powered, mobile-first, and built for the speed of today's event economy."

As part of the launch, SpeakUp will build partnerships with Brazilian event organizers and podcast networks, and support Portuguese-language onboarding. Further expansion across Latin America and Europe is planned for 2026.

The SpeakUp app is free to download for iOS and Android. More information at speak-up.pro.

ABOUT SPEAKUP

SpeakUp is a Delaware-incorporated technology company building AI-powered infrastructure for speaker booking, expert discovery, and podcast guest sourcing. The platform connects event organizers, podcast hosts, journalists, and corporate teams with 70,000+ verified speakers across 13 types of speaking opportunities. SpeakUp operates a no-commission, subscription-based model with native iOS and Android apps, serving 28+ countries. Learn more at speak-up.pro.

PRESS CONTACT

Arina Pachurina · Marketing Manager, SpeakUp · pr@speak-up.pro / a.pachurina@speak-up.pro





SOURCE: SpeakUp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai-speaker-booking-platform-speakup-launches-in-brazil-expands-to-1163837