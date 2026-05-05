Latest updates to INRIX Signal Analytics deliver expanded scale, confidence, and performance insight for cities worldwide

INRIX, a global leader in transportation analytics and mobility intelligence, today announced a series of major updates to its award-winning Signal AnalyticsTM platform. These updates deliver unprecedented scale, statistical confidence, and flexibility by combining INRIX's proven signal performance methodology with newly integrated traffic data, creating the most comprehensive, data-richsignal analytics solution to date.

"INRIX Signal Analytics saves hours of monitoring every week by identifying where problems exist and enabling data-driven decisions that improve efficiency and safety at our intersections. It has been a valuable tool for optimizing our signal operations," said Aaron M Torres, Traffic Operations Manager, Osceola County, Florida.

With these updates, transportation agencies can now monitor, diagnose, and improve signalized intersections without installing hardware, deploying sensors, or changing existing workflows. Built on more than five years of continuous innovation and real-world deployment, Signal Analytics continues to deliver meaningful advances across scale, reliability, and usability.

Customer-Driven Enhancements

These updates build on a series of major enhancements delivered throughout 2025 and 2026, each designed to help agencies move faster from measurement to action, with greater clarity and confidence:

Before and After Analysis Quickly evaluate the impact of signal timing changes, construction, and policy decisions with clear, defensible results.

Green Calculator Put traffic benefits into real-world terms, like fuel savings and emissions reduction, to help agencies quantify the environmental and cost impact of signal timing decisions.

Delay Trends Understand how delay changes by time of day and day of week to identify inefficiencies and prioritize improvements.

Expanded Vehicle Data Increase observations and coverage to deliver stronger statistical confidence and more reliable insights at scale.

Movement Boundaries Adjust the area of influence of an intersection to give agencies unsurpassed flexibility in how they evaluate and analyze signal performance.

Together, these enhancements reflect INRIX's continued focus on helping agencies shift from static studies to ongoing, measurable performance management across their signalized networks.

"Signal Analytics was designed from day one to work where traditional systems cannot, across entire networks, without hardware," said Steve Remias, Head of Product Strategy for Signals at INRIX. "With the integration of expanded data, we're significantly increasing sample sizes and statistical confidence while preserving the rigor, transparency, and trust on which our customers depend. This is what signal analytics looks like when it's built by traffic engineers for traffic engineers."

Signal Analytics stands apart because it delivers what cities need:

Any signal, no sensor or controllers required

Consistent, comparable metrics across every signalized intersection in a network

Direct API access for agencies, consultants, and technology partners to integrate insights into existing tools and dashboards

Proven methodology, validated across years of deployment and peer-reviewed use cases

Signals Analytics is trusted by transportation agencies across North America to replace manual studies, expand visibility, and deliver continuous performance insight across entire networks including:

Washington County, Oregon

Used INRIX Signal Analytics to uncover severe corridor congestion that had gone undetected by cameras and routine monitoring. Engineers validated citizen complaints, prioritized retiming, and reduced control delay and split failures, without new equipment or fieldwork.

Used INRIX Signal Analytics to uncover severe corridor congestion that had gone undetected by cameras and routine monitoring. Engineers validated citizen complaints, prioritized retiming, and reduced control delay and split failures, without new equipment or fieldwork. City of Dallas, Texas

Leveraged Signal Analytics following a major microburst to quantify networkwide disruption, prioritize signal restoration, and communicate progress to leadership and the public, accelerating recovery across thousands of intersections.

Leveraged Signal Analytics following a major microburst to quantify networkwide disruption, prioritize signal restoration, and communicate progress to leadership and the public, accelerating recovery across thousands of intersections. Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), Arizona

Expanded its regional signal performance program using INRIX Signal Analytics to support cross agency coordination, corridor monitoring, and consistent performance measurement across the region.

Expanded its regional signal performance program using INRIX Signal Analytics to support cross agency coordination, corridor monitoring, and consistent performance measurement across the region. City of Austin, Texas (with Kimley-Horn)

Transitioned from manual, intersection-by-intersection reviews to proactive, corridor-level signal management, identifying delayed drivers, malfunctioning signals, and measurable improvements over time.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.inrix.com/signal-analytics

About INRIX

Founded in 2004, INRIX pioneered intelligent mobility solutions by transforming big data from connected devices and vehicles into mobility insights. INRIX has harnessed machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver precise and actionable mobility data. This revolutionary approach enabled INRIX to become one of the leading providers of data and analytics in people and vehicle movement. With partners and solutions spanning across the mobility ecosystem, INRIX is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology and transportation. Learn more at INRIX.com.

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