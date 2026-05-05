Healthcare Cloud Computing Market worth $166.96 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is projected to grow from about USD 73.85 billion in 2026 to USD 166.96 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 17.7%.

Browse 857 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 573 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 73.85 billion

USD 73.85 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 166.96 billion

USD 166.96 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 17.7%

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the healthcare provider solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 19.3% during the forecast period.

By offering, the services segment accounted for the largest share of 54.7% in 2025.

By deployment model, the private cloud segment accounted for the largest share of 41.5% in 2025.

The North America healthcare cloud computing market accounted for a 45.4% share in 2025.

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The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing popularity of electronic health records, e-prescribing, telemedicine, mobile health (mHealth), and other information technology applications in healthcare organizations. From April 2023 to November 2025, there were 282 million telemedicine consultations in India, highlighting the expanding use of digital healthcare through cloud technologies. Furthermore, there is a collaboration between the public sector and private companies focused on digital health transformation using cloud computing technologies. For instance, in September 2024, Amazon Web Services partnered with India's National Health Authority to leverage cloud infrastructure for key components of the Ayushman Bharat digital health ecosystem. This collaboration enabled scalable and secure management of beneficiary data and claims processing. Overall, the increasing adoption of cloud technology and strategic partnerships is driving innovation, improving efficiency, and enhancing patient care across the healthcare ecosystem.

By deployment model, the private cloud segment led the healthcare cloud computing market in 2025.

In 2025, the private cloud segment accounted for a significant share of the healthcare cloud computing market. Private cloud computing is primarily used by healthcare organizations for storing sensitive information about patients, as a private cloud can offer a tailored approach to data management compared to other cloud solutions, such as public clouds. Also, strict regulations regarding data protection issues have led to healthcare organizations using private clouds. Rackspace Technology Inc., which is one of the main private cloud service providers, provides private clouds that cater to healthcare organizations.

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By offering, the services segment accounted for the largest market share of the healthcare cloud computing market in 2025.

In 2025, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare cloud computing market. This growth is facilitated by the presence of complex software along with the need for its integration and interoperability, thus requiring significant training and frequent upgrades. Services like consulting, implementation, IT support services, training, and post-sale services are crucial for health care organizations to shift to cloud computing solutions and make use of them properly. These services facilitate healthcare organizations in dealing with their specific needs regarding IT infrastructure and help them integrate with other systems efficiently.

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Top Companies in Healthcare Cloud Computing Market:

The Top Companies in Healthcare Cloud Computing include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Google, Inc. (US), athenahealth. Inc. (US), CareCloud, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), eClinicalWorks (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and others.

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