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ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Logo Brands: BrandPoint Launches BrandPoint Consulting

New offering combines strategy and execution to drive growth

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / BrandPoint today announced the launch of BrandPoint Consulting, a new business built to help companies grow faster and execute with confidence. Led by the partners behind Logo Brands, a leader in the hard goods space in the collegiate and professional sports markets, the firm brings more than 26 years of hands-on experience across sourcing, supply chain, sales, finance, and operations.

BrandPoint Consulting launches alongside BrandPoint Logistics, creating an end-to-end platform that delivers both strategic guidance and real-world execution. Together, the businesses support clients across sourcing, product development, supply chain strategy, logistics, fulfillment, and growth planning.

BrandPoint Logistics will continue to expand through strategic partnerships, including ocean freight, customs clearance, and 3PL capabilities - supporting the full supply chain from import to final delivery.

"BrandPoint Consulting is built on real experience," said Kris Talley. "We've spent decades building businesses and solving complex challenges. Now we're bringing that same practical approach to our partners - helping them move faster, execute better, and drive results. Combined with BrandPoint Logistics, this is a true end-to-end solutions platform."

BrandPoint Consulting partners with businesses seeking practical, results-driven support across operations, supply chain, product development, sales, and growth.

For more information, visit https://brandpointconsulting.com/ or call (615) 931-2100.

SOURCE: Logo Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/brandpoint-launches-brandpoint-consulting-1163859

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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