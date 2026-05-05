Propelus Launches AdverseCheck, Setting a New Standard for Healthcare Workforce Screening and Continuous Monitoring

Built on more than 22 years of trusted primary source verification, Propelus Data Solutions delivers the deepest coverage, the most accurate data, and the only platform purpose-built for healthcare's real compliance demands

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Propelus, trusted for more than 22 years by more than 1,000 health systems and care centers nationwide to power healthcare workforce compliance, today announced the launch of AdverseCheck, part of Propelus Data Solutions. AdverseCheck offers the most comprehensive screening and surveillance available in healthcare today, giving every organization that touches the healthcare workforce the confidence to know exactly who they are working with and the speed to act when something changes.

For too long, healthcare organizations have been forced to rely on screening tools designed for a different era: static databases, limited source coverage, and inconsistent monitoring that leaves organizations exposed between cycles. The cost has been measured in civil monetary penalties, reputational damage, fraud losses, and - most critically - risks to patient and workforce safety. AdverseCheck is built to meet the demands of today's complex healthcare compliance: deeper, broader, faster, and more accurate than anything the market has offered before.

Propelus Data Solutions gives organizations across the healthcare ecosystem developer-ready API access to the workforce compliance data their programs depend on. The solution includes Credential Verification, built on the same primary source verification engine that powers more than 624 million annual verifications across the Propelus platform, and now AdverseCheck for exclusions, sanctions, disciplinary actions, and more in two packages:

AdverseCheck Essentials: Comprehensive coverage of core federal and state exclusion data, including OIG LEIE, GSA SAM, TRICARE, OFAC SDN/Non-SDN, all available state Medicaid exclusions, Medicare/Medicaid Opt-Out, and more. Teams get fast, reliable answers on workforce eligibility, protecting their organizations from civil monetary penalties and keeping Clear to Work providers moving through workflows without delay.

AdverseCheck Pro: AdverseCheck Essentials package plus the industry's deepest enhanced intelligence layer: state medical and healthcare board disciplinary actions, abuse and imposter actions, key healthcare press releases, FDA debarments, DEA registrant actions, and more. For organizations that need the complete picture on a healthcare worker's sanctions history, including actions that may not yet appear in official sanction databases, Pro closes the gap between what screening programs have historically accepted and what patient safety actually requires.

With more than 7,200 credential and compliance data sources spanning licenses, certifications, registrations, sanctions, exclusions, abuse registries, and more, Propelus Data Solutions is the most comprehensive healthcare compliance data platform available today - nearly double the source coverage of the closest alternative. A full overview of Propelus Data Solutions packages and data sources is available at propelus.com/data-solutions.

"For more than 22 years, healthcare has trusted Propelus to get workforce compliance right and that trust is exactly why 'good enough' is no longer acceptable," said Julie Walker, CEO of Propelus. "Fraud and abuse persist because the data powering screening has been incomplete, fragmented, and slow. Every organization that touches the healthcare workforce is responsible for knowing exactly who they're working with. Propelus Data Solutions delivers the most complete information available in one connected system so the entire healthcare workforce is finally held to the standard it deserves. The era of incomplete data is over."

Propelus Data Solutions is available now. Healthcare organizations, health plans, provider credentialing & credentialing verification organizations, background screening organizations, staffing firms, managed service providers, and technology partners interested in evaluating how Propelus Data Solutions compares to their current screening provider can request a demo or learn more at propelus.com/data-solutions.

About Propelus

Propelus streamlines workforce compliance management for healthcare. Through market-leading solutions like Propelus CE Broker, Propelus EverCheck, Propelus Immuware, and Propelus Data Solutions, our innovative technology and strategic partnerships empower millions of professionals and their employers, regulators, and partners to work together, ensuring a better-connected and more efficient healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at propelus.com.

Contact Information

Stephanie Pavol

Sr. Marketing Director

stephaniepavol@propelus.com

Victoria Kinney

Sr. Growth Marketing Manager

victoriakinney@propelus.com

SOURCE: Propelus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/propelus-launches-adversecheck-setting-a-new-standard-for-healthc-1163485