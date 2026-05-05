Radiant Industries, Incorporated: Radiant on Track to Build the First Commercial Nuclear Microreactors Factory in America

NRC Launches Accelerated Review of 10 CFR Part 70 License for R-50 Production Facility in Tennessee

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has formally accepted for review the Radiant's 10 CFR Part 70 license application for its R-50 Production Facility in Tennessee. The NRC will review the application on an expedited timeline with a goal of completing its work within eight months, approximately 55% faster than the standard schedule for this type of review. This marks a major regulatory milestone and is a first for the microreactor industry, and a key indicator that America is on the cusp of an energy revolution.

"This accelerated review reflects the NRC's commitment to enabling advanced reactor technologies while maintaining our broader effort to improve efficiency and upholding our rigorous safety standards," NRC Chairman Ho K. Nieh said in an NRC press release announcing the acceptance.

"Thank you Chairman Nieh for your alignment with this administration's goal to rapidly deploy nuclear reactors. We have been working every day to validate our design, process, and product. Five years of development, thousands of man hours, and hundreds of pages of technical information, testing, repeated results, and documentation have led to this moment ," said Dr. Rita Baranwal, Chief Nuclear Officer at Radiant Industries. "We are grateful to the NRC for their continued support and engagement, and believe this acceptance review approval, in conjunction with the May 1, 2026 Notice of Public Review for 10 CFR Part 57, demonstrates the NRC's commitment to delivering on the President's Executive Orders and supporting an evolving nuclear industry."

NRC Part 70 is one of the biggest regulatory hurdles for a nuclear energy company to establish a production facility. It enables the use of fuel in the microreactor manufacturing process, which is a key step toward establishing the R-50 Production Facility as a cornerstone of advanced nuclear reactor development. Radiant is committed to meeting the highest standards of safety, security, and regulatory compliance as we work to bring this critical capability online.

The NRC's acceptance confirms that Radiant's application is sufficiently complete for detailed technical review. This step initiates the agency's comprehensive evaluation of the R-50 facility's design, safety basis, and operational programs under the requirements of 10 CFR Part 70, which governs the possession and use of special nuclear material.

The R-50 Production Facility is designed to support Radiant's mission to deliver reliable, scalable, and innovative nuclear power for use everywhere. Once licensed and operational, the facility will support assembly, production, and testing of the company's Kaleidos reactors using highly resilient TRISO fuel.

Radiant will continue to collaborate closely with the NRC throughout the review process and anticipates ongoing engagement as the agency conducts its safety, environmental, and technical evaluations.

About Radiant Industries: Radiant Industries is a leading developer of advanced nuclear technologies focused on delivering clean, resilient, and scalable energy solutions. Through innovation in reactor design, fuel production, and systems engineering, Radiant is committed to enabling a new generation of nuclear applications for commercial, industrial, and defense customers.

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Media Contact:

Agnes Gomes-Koizumi

agnes@radiantnuclear.com

SOURCE: Radiant Industries, Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/radiant-on-track-to-build-the-first-commercial-nuclear-microreactors-factory-in-am-1163734