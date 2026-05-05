Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ("Cogent Communications" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CCOI).

Cogent Communications' stock declined sharply on May 4, 2026, after the Company reported that its ". . . service revenue decreased by 3.2% from the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the three months ended March 31, 2026." The Company further disclosed, among other things, that its ". . . total service revenue decreased from the cancellation of low margin and non-core customers [it] acquired with the Cogent Fiber Business."

On this news, Cogent Communications stock dropped to $16.37 per share, closing down 29.32% on May 4, 2026.

Additional information available at https://kehoelawfirm.com/cogent-communications-ccoi/.

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Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a nationally recognized, plaintiff-side class action firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from fraud and misconduct. Our attorneys have served as Lead or Co-Lead Counsel in major securities cases, recovering over $10 billion for institutional and individual investors.

Our firm litigates securities fraud, fiduciary breaches, unfair mergers and acquisitions, and antitrust violations, while also representing whistleblowers and advocating for victims of data breaches, consumer fraud, vehicle and product defects, employment law violations, retirement plan mismanagement, and other corporate and business misconduct. With a results-driven approach, we pursue justice and substantial recoveries for those we represent.

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Source: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.