JETEX EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL REACH WITH A LANDMARK TERMINAL IN ISTANBUL

Commercial and private aviation travel redefined as Jetex opens its 40th terminal.

Dubai, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex, the world's favorite private aviation brand, and IGA Istanbul Airport, a global leader in aviation connectivity, have inaugurated the Jetex IGA Terminal.

The landmark terminal is designed to welcome international commercial airline passengers and private jet travelers, merging the global expertise of Jetex with IGA's operational strength and the warmth of Türkiye's hospitality.

"We are thrilled to expand our global network with the launch of Jetex Istanbul alongside our valued partner IGA. Istanbul is a multicultural hub where thousands of years of history and culture blend with youthful, dynamic energy. We have put tremendous effort into crafting a state-of-the-art experience for both private jet and commercial airline travelers, and we look forward to welcoming the world here with award-winning Jetex hospitality," said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.

IGA Chairman Cemal Kalyoncu underscored the airport's role as a global gateway: "IGA Istanbul Airport today connects over 340 destinations across more than 140 countries, and this leadership continues to attract new investments and an ever-expanding range of services."

The terminal's architecture draws inspiration from Istanbul's iconic nazende çiçegi (slender flower), featuring natural stone, wood and custom-crafted surfaces that create a distinctive and comfortable travel environment.

Far more than a transit point, the terminal offers a private members' club atmosphere with seamless, personalized service covering every step of the journey - before, after or between the flights.

For the first time, the award-winning Jetex hospitality is complemented by a selection of spa treatments along with exquisite hotel-inspired private suites for utmost comfort.

Highlights include:

- Private suites featuring relaxation areas, dining spaces, en-suite bathrooms and dedicated service teams;

- Luxurious lounges, enhanced duty free retail and open-air terraces;

- Expedited passport and security formalities through dedicated checkpoints.

The facility caters to both commercial airline passengers and private jet travelers by reservation. Guests also benefit from a chauffeur-driven luxury fleet of cars for their airside as well as city transfers.

Attachments

JETEX EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL REACH WITH A LANDMARK TERMINAL IN ISTANBUL

JETEX EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL REACH WITH A LANDMARK TERMINAL IN ISTANBUL

Oleg Kafarov Jetex 042124900 teamorange@jetex.com