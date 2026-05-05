Jordan Kuwait Bank announces strong 2025 results and signals new growth phase to strengthen role as gateway for investment in the Levant

AMMAN, Jordan, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) today announced strong financial results for 2025, underscoring the Group's solid fundamentals and positioning it for a new phase of strategic growth aimed at strengthening its capital base and expanding its role as a leading financial gateway for international investors in the Levant.

For the year ended 2025, the Group reported net profits of JOD 151.1 million (US$213.12 million) and a return on equity of 16.4%. Total assets reached JOD 5.46 billion (US$ 7.70 billion), supported by a robust deposit base of JOD 3.93 billion (US$5.94 billion), reflecting strong customer confidence and the resilience of the Bank's funding structure.

The Bank's credit portfolio expanded to JOD 2.09 billion (US$2.95 billion), consistent with JKB's prudent and disciplined growth strategy.

The Group's capital position remained particularly strong, with the capital adequacy ratio rising to 21.93% by year-end. The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) stood at 138.2%, well above regulatory requirements, demonstrating prudent liquidity management, regulatory compliance, and the overall stability of the Group's financial position.

Based on these results, the Board of Directors has recommended to the General Assembly the distribution of cash dividends equivalent to 18% of paid-up capital, totalling JOD 27 million (US$38.08 million).

Chairperson H.E. Shaikha Dana Al Sabah said:

"This year Jordan Kuwait Bank celebrates its 50th anniversary as a leading full service bank operating across Jordan, Cyprus and Iraq. These results underscore the Group's balanced performance, strong financial position and the resilience of its business model.

As we look ahead, we see significant opportunities for the Bank to enter a new phase of growth, further strengthening its capital base and expanding its role as a trusted gateway for international investors seeking to participate in the growth of Levant economies. Our regional presence, physical branch network and deep local knowledge position us uniquely to support cross-border investment and economic development across the region."

Group CEO Haethum Buttikhi highlighted the strength of JKB's institutional approach and long-term strategy built on a commitment to sustainability.

"Our results reflect the resilience of JKB's business model, built on operational efficiency, disciplined risk management and a strong commitment to sustainable growth," he said. "Looking forward, we are laying the foundations for the Group to play a leading role in channelling investment into the reconstruction and redevelopment of resource rich Levant economies."

"Through this next phase of growth, Jordan Kuwait Bank aims to strengthen its position as a key financial partner for international companies and investors seeking opportunities across the Levant."

As it marks its 50th anniversary, Jordan Kuwait Bank is focused on building on its strong financial performance to accelerate growth, deepen regional connectivity and reinforce its role as a strategic financial bridge between global investors and the evolving opportunities of the Levant region.

Photos available on request

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972908/Jordan_Kuwait_Bank_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jordan-kuwait-bank-announces-strong-2025-results-and-signals-new-growth-phase-to-strengthen-role-as-gateway-for-investment-in-the-levant-302762837.html