Wayne, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Impact Career Growth, a career advisory and executive coaching practice founded by Andrea Tropeano, today announced the launch of an enhanced version of its flagship Impact Accelerator program. Designed for corporate professionals seeking new roles, the updated program introduces a refined "Reset & Boost" feature aimed at helping candidates regain traction and reposition themselves in an increasingly complex hiring landscape.

The Impact Accelerator program moves beyond conventional career coaching approaches that often emphasize résumé updates and general networking advice. Instead, it offers a structured, campaign-based strategy that helps professionals connect more directly with hiring decision-makers and executive search firms, bypassing the limitations of traditional online application processes.

"The reality is that many qualified professionals are not being seen, despite strong experience," said Andrea Tropeano, Founder of Impact Career Growth. "This program is designed to help individuals communicate their value , and engage directly with the right stakeholders in a more intentional and strategic way."





(In Frame: Andrea Tropeano, Founder of Impact Career Growth)



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Delivered virtually to clients across the United States, the program has a 5-step framework - Focus, Prepare, Activate, Execute, and Land. The fast-track program combines resume development, LinkedIn optimization, interview preparation, and effective targeted outreach to improve response rates from decision makers.

Tropeano brings vital and relevant perspectives to her work, drawing on experience in corporate recruiting, human resources, executive search, and career coaching. Having reviewed thousands of applications and collaborated closely with hiring managers, she offers insight into how candidates are evaluated, how applicant tracking systems filter profiles, and how shortlists are constructed.

"Understanding how hiring decisions are actually made allows professionals to approach their search more strategically," she noted. "It's not just about visibility, it's about relevance and timing."

In addition to the Impact Accelerator, the firm offers a career rediscovery program for professionals considering a career pivot or evaluating whether to stay in their current roles. The program includes a series of assessments and coaching sessions designed to help individuals gain clarity around their strengths, motivations, direction, and long-term career alignment.

Impact Career Growth also offers executive coaching for leaders seeking to strengthen their effectiveness and performance, as well as ADHD coaching to support success in career-related areas.

The launch of the enhanced version of the Impact Accelerator program comes at a time when many professionals face prolonged job searches and increasing competition. According to Tropeano, extended searches can often lead to subtle challenges, including reduced interview effectiveness and difficulty maintaining focus and motivation. "A well-executed strategy can dramatically change the trajectory of a job search." she said. "It allows professionals to move with clarity, connect with the right people, and create momentum much earlier in the process."

Impact Career Growth works with clients across a wide range of functions, including finance, marketing, operations, human resources, and technology, and serves professionals from diverse organizational backgrounds, from early-stage ventures to Fortune 500 companies.

For more information about Impact Career Growth and its programs, visit www.impactcareergrowth.com

About Impact Career Growth

Impact Career Growth is a U.S.-based career advisory and executive coaching practice that supports corporate professionals in navigating job transitions, career pivots, and leadership advancement. The firm offers structured programs focused on strategic positioning, career clarity, and direct engagement with hiring stakeholders.

The company was founded by Andrea Tropeano, PCC, BCC, ACCG, a career coach with experience spanning corporate recruiting, human resources, and executive search. Her work is informed by firsthand knowledge of hiring processes across industries, enabling her to guide professionals with practical, market-aligned strategies. Impact Career Growth supports individuals across sectors, including technology, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, helping them pursue more aligned and sustainable career paths.





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Source: Impact Career Growth