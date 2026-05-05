San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Acurion, a precision oncology technology company developing AI-driven approaches to cancer biomarker detection, today announced that Co-Founder and Board Member Magda Marquet, Ph.D., will participate as a panelist at TechCon SoCal 2026, where she will share Acurion's perspective on the journey from scientific innovation to commercialization and the growing role of artificial intelligence in enabling scalable precision medicine.

As part of the panel discussion, Dr. Marquet will speak from Acurion's experience developing the OncoGaze platform, which applies advanced machine learning to routinely collected pathology slides to identify clinically actionable biomarkers, with the goal of accelerating access to precision oncology insights without requiring additional testing infrastructure. She will also discuss the operational and strategic considerations involved in translating oncology AI innovations into clinically validated and commercially viable healthcare solutions.

"Acurion represents a new generation of oncology technology companies focused not only on scientific advancement, but on practical clinical impact," said Marquet. "Our work is centered on enabling more accessible precision medicine by unlocking critical molecular insights from data already generated in standard cancer care."

Dr. Marquet will also share perspectives on broader industry trends, including the convergence of artificial intelligence, digital pathology, and biomarker discovery, as well as the importance of strong clinical partnerships and regulatory strategy in bringing AI-enabled oncology platforms to market.

TechCon SoCal convenes leaders across technology, investment, and applied innovation to discuss emerging technologies transforming industries including healthcare, artificial intelligence, and life sciences.

About Acurion

Acurion is a San Diego-based precision oncology company developing AI-powered image analysis tools for biomarker detection, uncovering clinically actionable insights from conventional pathology images. Unlike genomic testing approaches often requiring additional tissue or specialized molecular testing, Acurion's OncoGaze platform extracts biomarker insights from routine pathology slides prepared during standard clinical care, enabling an instantaneous, scalable and accessible approach to precision medicine.

Despite major advances in targeted therapies, many cancer patients either lack access to biomarker testing or face life-threatening delays. Acurion aims to expand access to precision oncology by improving biomarker detection and treatment selection across multiple advanced cancer types.

Acurion completed an oversubscribed seed round in April 2026, raising $4.3M on a $4M round. The round was led by TK & Partners and will help the company advance its clinical partnerships.

For more information visit:

www.acurionhealth.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291962

Source: TechCon Global