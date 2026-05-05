Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market to Reach $23.27B by 2031 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors?

In 2024, the global market size of Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors was estimated to be worth USD 4419 Million and is forecast to reach approximately USD 23270 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period 2025-2031.

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What are the key factors driving the growth of the Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market?

The Gallium Nitride and Silicon Carbide power semiconductors market is driven by rising demand for compact, efficient, and heat-resilient power conversion across electric mobility, renewable energy connection, industrial automation, rail traction, UPS systems, and consumer electronics. End users are shifting toward devices that reduce energy loss, improve switching performance, support higher operating temperatures, and simplify system design in demanding power environments. Supply chains are also becoming more application-specific, with stronger focus on wafer control, packaging reliability, module integration, and qualification for harsh operating conditions. The market is gaining momentum as power electronics become central to electrification, grid modernization, fast charging, factory energy management, and high-efficiency power supply architectures.

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TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GALLIUM NITRIDE (GAN) AND SILICON CARBIDE (SIC) POWER SEMICONDUCTORS MARKET:

Gallium Nitride is strengthening market growth by enabling smaller, faster, and more efficient power conversion in applications where space, heat, and energy loss directly affect product performance. Its adoption is rising in consumer electronics chargers, adapters, data center power supplies, telecom power systems, and compact industrial power designs because it supports high-frequency switching and reduces the need for bulky passive components. This makes GaN attractive for manufacturers seeking lighter designs, faster charging, and better thermal behavior without expanding device size. Demand is also supported by the growing need for power systems that deliver high efficiency in dense electronic environments. As electronics become thinner, faster, and more energy-sensitive, GaN is becoming a preferred material for compact power conversion platforms.

Silicon Carbide is driving market expansion through its strong fit in high-voltage, high-temperature, and high-reliability applications. Its role is expanding in new energy vehicles, rail traction, industrial motors, renewable grid connection, and heavy-duty power conversion because it improves efficiency under demanding load conditions. SiC devices help reduce energy losses, support better thermal management, and enable more compact inverter and converter designs in systems that require stable operation over long duty cycles. Electric mobility and renewable energy infrastructure are especially important demand centers because power density, driving range, charging efficiency, and grid stability depend heavily on advanced power semiconductor performance. As electrification moves into higher-load environments, SiC is becoming a core material for durable power electronics.

New energy vehicles remain a major growth factor because traction inverters, onboard chargers, DC converters, and fast-charging systems require semiconductors that can handle high switching stress with lower losses. SiC adoption is expanding in vehicle powertrains because it helps improve energy use, thermal performance, and drivetrain packaging. GaN is gaining relevance in lower-power vehicle electronics and compact charging architectures where fast switching and smaller designs matter. Automakers and power module suppliers are aligning device selection with range improvement, charging speed, and system-level cost reduction. As vehicle platforms become more electrified, wide bandgap devices are moving from premium use cases into broader powertrain and charging designs, strengthening long-term market demand.

Renewable energy systems are increasing demand for GaN and SiC power semiconductors because solar, wind, storage, and grid-tied systems need efficient conversion between variable generation and stable usable power. SiC is gaining traction in higher-power inverters and grid interfaces where thermal stability, voltage endurance, and long operating life are important. GaN is supporting compact power stages in smaller distributed energy equipment and auxiliary conversion systems. The growth of energy storage also raises demand for bidirectional power conversion, where efficiency and heat control directly affect system economics. As renewable assets become more integrated with smart grids and storage networks, power semiconductor demand is shifting toward devices that support reliability under fluctuating load and environmental conditions.

Industrial motor applications are supporting market growth as factories, process plants, and automation systems prioritize energy-efficient drives and compact power control units. SiC power semiconductors are well suited for motor drives that operate under heavy loads, high temperatures, and continuous duty cycles. GaN is finding room in compact industrial power supplies, robotics, and precision control systems where high switching speed and reduced board space are valuable. The push for lower energy consumption in industrial operations is encouraging the use of more efficient inverter and drive architectures. As manufacturers focus on uptime, thermal stability, and power density, wide bandgap semiconductors are becoming important in next-generation industrial motor control platforms.

Rail applications are contributing to demand because traction systems, auxiliary converters, onboard power units, and station-side power equipment require durable semiconductors that can operate under high stress. SiC devices are especially important in this segment because they support high-power conversion with improved heat handling and reduced energy loss. Rail operators value smaller, lighter, and more efficient power systems because they can improve energy use and reduce maintenance pressure. GaN has a more selective role in compact auxiliary and control-side power applications, while SiC remains central to heavier traction environments. As railway electrification and modernization continue across urban and intercity networks, demand for robust wide bandgap power devices is strengthening.

Consumer electronics are expanding GaN demand through fast chargers, adapters, compact power supplies, and high-efficiency device charging systems. The segment favors semiconductors that allow smaller designs without sacrificing power delivery or thermal safety. GaN enables high-frequency operation, which reduces component size and supports thinner, lighter charging products. Demand is also supported by premium laptops, smartphones, gaming devices, and connected consumer hardware that require faster and more efficient power delivery. While SiC is less dominant in this lower-power segment, it remains relevant in larger power supply infrastructure connected to electronics manufacturing and data operations. Consumer demand for compact, reliable, and high-output charging continues to support GaN-led market expansion.

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What are the major types in the Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market?

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor

Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor

What are the main applications of the Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market?

Consumer Electronics

New Energy Grid Connection

Rail

Industrial Motor

Ups Power Supply

New Energy Vehicles

Key Players in the Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market

Infineon is a leading supplier of SiC and GaN power semiconductors used in automotive, industrial, and energy applications.

is a leading supplier of SiC and GaN power semiconductors used in automotive, industrial, and energy applications. Wolfspeed (CREE) specializes in silicon carbide materials and devices, supplying SiC wafers and power components for high-efficiency power electronics.

specializes in silicon carbide materials and devices, supplying SiC wafers and power components for high-efficiency power electronics. ROHM develops SiC and GaN power devices used in automotive, industrial equipment, and power supply systems.

develops SiC and GaN power devices used in automotive, industrial equipment, and power supply systems. STMicroelectronics manufactures GaN and SiC power semiconductors for electric vehicles, industrial automation, and energy applications.

manufactures GaN and SiC power semiconductors for electric vehicles, industrial automation, and energy applications. Onsemi provides SiC power devices and modules designed for EVs, renewable energy systems, and industrial power conversion.

provides SiC power devices and modules designed for EVs, renewable energy systems, and industrial power conversion. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation produces SiC power modules and devices for rail, industrial, and energy systems.

produces SiC power modules and devices for rail, industrial, and energy systems. Fuji Electric develops SiC power semiconductors used in power electronics, including inverters and industrial systems.

develops SiC power semiconductors used in power electronics, including inverters and industrial systems. Littelfuse offers SiC-based power semiconductor solutions focused on circuit protection and power control applications.

offers SiC-based power semiconductor solutions focused on circuit protection and power control applications. Global Power Technology manufactures SiC power devices and modules for industrial and renewable energy applications.

manufactures SiC power devices and modules for industrial and renewable energy applications. BASiC Semiconductor specializes in SiC power semiconductor devices for EVs, charging systems, and industrial power electronics.

specializes in SiC power semiconductor devices for EVs, charging systems, and industrial power electronics. BYD Semiconductor produces SiC power devices used in electric vehicles and energy systems within BYD's integrated ecosystem.

produces SiC power devices used in electric vehicles and energy systems within BYD's integrated ecosystem. CETC 55 develops compound semiconductor technologies, including GaN and SiC devices for defense and industrial applications.

develops compound semiconductor technologies, including GaN and SiC devices for defense and industrial applications. CETC 13 focuses on GaN and SiC semiconductor device development for communications, radar, and power electronics.

focuses on GaN and SiC semiconductor device development for communications, radar, and power electronics. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric manufactures SiC power modules for rail transportation and industrial power systems.

manufactures SiC power modules for rail transportation and industrial power systems. Sanan Optoelectronics produces GaN-based semiconductor materials and devices for power electronics and optoelectronic applications.

produces GaN-based semiconductor materials and devices for power electronics and optoelectronic applications. China Resources Microelectronics supplies power semiconductor products, including SiC devices, for industrial and automotive applications.

supplies power semiconductor products, including SiC devices, for industrial and automotive applications. Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics develops GaN and SiC power devices for consumer electronics and industrial power systems.

develops GaN and SiC power devices for consumer electronics and industrial power systems. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology manufactures power semiconductor devices, including SiC products, for automotive and industrial use.

manufactures power semiconductor devices, including SiC products, for automotive and industrial use. StarPower Semiconductor produces SiC power modules widely used in EVs, renewable energy, and industrial power electronics.

Which region dominates the Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market?

Asia Pacific leads demand momentum due to strong electric vehicle production, consumer electronics manufacturing, renewable energy deployment, rail electrification, and expanding domestic semiconductor ecosystems across China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India. China is strengthening local supply and application demand through electric mobility, grid equipment, industrial drives, and domestic power device production. Japan and South Korea remain important through automotive electronics, materials expertise, and advanced manufacturing discipline.

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