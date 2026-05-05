TCS Fuel: TruckSmarter Partners with TCS to Bring Real-Time Fuel Intelligence into Dispatch

Carriers can now access route-level fuel pricing, optimize where to stop for fuel, and see their true all-in rate-directly from the industry's first AI chat built for freight.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / TruckSmarter today announced a partnership with the TCS Fuel Card to integrate real-time fuel data directly into Dispatch , its AI-powered assistant for trucking companies, and offer industry-leading fuel discounts to their customers. Through this integration, drivers can now access route-level fuel pricing, identify optimal fuel stops, and understand their true all-in economics before they book a load-all from a single prompt.

For a driver evaluating a run from Chicago to Dallas, Dispatch can now surface not just available loads and market rates, but where to fuel along that lane, what those stops will cost, and what the net rate could look like after fuel. That's a level of trip economics visibility that's historically been out of reach for independent carriers.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in giving carriers better control over one of their largest expenses," said Chris Courts, President and Managing Director at TCS. "Real-time fuel intelligence inside Dispatch is going to create immediate value for drivers."

Fuel is one of the largest variable costs in trucking, often representing 30-40% of a carrier's operating expenses. Despite that, most owner operators are making fueling decisions based on habit or proximity rather than price. By embedding TCS Fuel Card data directly into the Dispatch workflow, TruckSmarter gives drivers the information they need to make smarter fueling decisions on every load and provides them access to valuable discounts to reduce those costs.

"We're thrilled to work with TruckSmarter because they share our mission of supporting small to mid-sized carriers with practical, powerful solutions," said Chris Courts. "Together, we're helping drivers save money and run more efficiently."

"TruckSmarter was built to give independent drivers access to tools typically reserved for the largest of fleets. Dispatch already can handle load search, broker outreach, and market research," says Dan Kao, CEO of TruckSmarter. "Now with TCS, fuel intelligence and real savings are now all immediately accessible with a single prompt".

Drivers who sign up for TCS through TruckSmarter will be able to take advantage of an average 51 cents off per gallon, giving them ongoing savings beyond any single load. Fuel intelligence through TCS is available to all Dispatch subscribers. New users can try Dispatch free for 30 days, and $49/month thereafter.

About TruckSmarter TruckSmarter is a leading freight tech company building products that help the industry book loads faster. With the combination of its free load board , the highest rated platform with a 4.9 rating and trusted by 500K+ carriers, and Dispatch, the trucking industry's first AI chat product built for freight, its mission is to empower truck drivers' lives.

About TCS About TransConnect Services

Formed in 2014, TransConnect Services (TCS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Capital Corp, is a fuel card platform for the trucking industry. The mission of TCS is to level the playing field between small- to medium-sized carriers and larger fleets. TCS wants each client to enjoy the benefits of exceptional customer service and receive the best possible savings. TCS is committed to responsive, personal service. For more information, visit the TCS website or call 844-827-3835.

SOURCE: TCS Fuel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/trucksmarter-partners-with-tcs-to-bring-real-time-fuel-intelligence-into-dispatch-1163150