PLAN C Agency: Eight PLAN C Client Brands Named to the 3AF 2026 Impact 50, Recognizing the Most Influential Advertisers Reaching Asian American Consumers

Gilead, Head & Shoulders, Martell, New York Life, Olay, Old Spice, Secret, and Tide recognized among the top 50 national brands driving authentic engagement with Asian American consumers in 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / PLAN C, a Los Angeles-based cultural marketing agency, today celebrated the recognition of eight of its client brands on the 3AF 2026 Impact 50, a prestigious annual list published by the Asian American Advertising Federation (3AF) honoring the top national brands demonstrating meaningful investment in the Asian American consumer segment. The list was announced during AAPI Heritage Month and will be formally unveiled at 3AF's Asian Marketing Summit on May 13 in Los Angeles.

The PLAN C client brands named to the 3AF 2026 Impact 50 are: Gilead, Head & Shoulders, Martell, New York Life, Olay, Old Spice, Secret, and Tide.

The 3AF Impact 50 recognizes Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500 companies for active 2025 marketing targeting Asian American audiences, evaluated on criteria including cultural intelligence and authenticity, strategic execution, and evidence of sustained commitment beyond a single campaign or moment.

"For years, Asian Americans were lumped into broad categories, and the result was simple: our buying power was overlooked by the very brands that should have been paying attention. That's finally starting to shift. More brands can now clearly see what this audience means to their bottom line. But the ad industry has been slower to move, and that disconnect is exactly why this recognition matters."

- Giancarlo Pacheco, Founder & CEO, PLAN C

Having eight client brands recognized in a single Impact 50 cohort reflects PLAN C's integrated approach to cultural marketing, which positions the Asian American audience not as a niche segment but as a driver of general market growth. PLAN C's work spans P&G brands including Head & Shoulders, Olay, Old Spice, Secret, and Tide; Pernod Ricard's Martell cognac; Gilead Sciences in healthcare; and New York Life in financial services, representing a breadth of category expertise that few cultural agencies can match.

The recognition underscores a broader market reality. The Asian American consumer segment represents a $1.9 trillion opportunity, and the brands investing authentically in this audience are seeing outsized returns. Cultural relevance is not a side strategy: it is a growth strategy.

Pacheco added: "Our clients are on this list because they made a real commitment. They invested in authentic storytelling, they trusted cultural expertise, and they showed up with consistency. That combination is what moves markets, and it's what we help brands do at PLAN C."

For brands not yet engaged with the Asian American market, or those seeking a more strategic approach to cultural marketing, PLAN C is actively partnering with forward-looking CMOs who understand that culture drives the general market. With deep expertise across healthcare, spirits, consumer packaged goods, financial services, and hospitality and gaming, PLAN C offers a proven framework for reaching and influencing one of the most economically powerful and culturally influential audiences in America.

ABOUT PLAN C

PLAN C is a Los Angeles-based cultural marketing agency helping brands grow through authentic connection with multicultural America. With expertise spanning healthcare, spirits, consumer packaged goods, financial services, and hospitality and gaming, PLAN C's work is built on the belief that culture drives the general market. Current clients include P&G and Pernod Ricard, among others. PLAN C's leadership is active in the Asian American advertising industry through the Asian American Advertising Federation (3AF), where CEO and Founder Giancarlo Pacheco serves as VP Board Member.

ABOUT THE 3AF 2026 IMPACT 50

The 3AF 2026 Impact 50 is published annually by the Asian American Advertising Federation (3AF), a national trade organization advancing the Asian American marketing and advertising industry. The full list is available at www.3af.org.

CONTACT:

Sharissa Chan

sharissa.chan@plancagency.com

SOURCE: PLAN C Agency

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/eight-plan-c-client-brands-named-to-the-3af-2026-impact-50-recognizing-the-mos-1163593