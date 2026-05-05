U.S. Gold Bureau Presents the 2026 Gold American Buffalo Proof 70 Coin During Historic Dual Anniversary Year

Struck in 24-karat gold and graded a perfect PF70, this milestone release commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States Mint and the 20th anniversary of the Gold American Buffalo series.

LEANDER, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / The 2026 $50 Gold American Buffalo Proof 70 coin will officially launch on May 13, 2026, marking a significant moment in modern U.S. coinage. Presented by the U.S. Gold Bureau, this highly anticipated release is struck in one troy ounce of 24-karat (.9999 fine) gold by the United States Mint at the West Point Mint. Certified a perfect PF70 by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), the coin reflects exceptional craftsmanship, historic significance, and strong appeal as demand for tangible assets continues to rise. Investors are encouraged to sign up to be contacted when it becomes available for purchase, ensuring early access at launch.

A Historic Dual-Anniversary Release

The 2026 release coincides with two major milestones in American history, including the 250th anniversary of the United States. To commemorate this occasion, the coin features a special Liberty Bell privy mark with stacked "250" numerals and dual dates "1776-2026," symbolizing continuity, resilience, and the enduring strength of American institutions.

Additionally, 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of the Gold American Buffalo series, first introduced in 2006 by the United States Mint as its first .9999 fine gold coin. This dual significance reinforces the coin's place within both modern bullion history and the broader American legacy.

Key Specifications

Metal Type: Gold

Coin Series: American Buffalo

Face Value: $50

Year: 2026

Purity: 24 Karat (.9999 fine gold)

Mint: United States Mint

Mint Mark: W - West Point Mint

Finish: Proof

Grade: PF70

Grading Service: NGC

Weight: 1 troy ounce

Iconic Design with Enduring Appeal

The Gold American Buffalo series is widely recognized for its iconic design, based on the early 20th-century artwork of James Earle Fraser. The obverse features a Native American profile, while the reverse depicts an American buffalo. This timeless design has remained largely unchanged, reinforcing its reputation for authenticity and stability. In proof format, the coin is struck multiple times using specially prepared dies, producing sharp details and a mirror-like finish that distinguishes it from standard bullion issues.

24-Karat Gold and Market Relevance

Each coin contains one troy ounce of .9999 fine gold, making it one of the purest gold coins produced by the United States Mint. This level of purity provides direct exposure to gold's intrinsic value-an important consideration for investors focused on asset clarity and long-term wealth preservation.

Gold continues to play a critical role in today's financial environment, supported by persistent inflation, global economic uncertainty, and ongoing central bank accumulation. Within this landscape, high-quality, government-issued gold coins remain a trusted option for diversification.

PF70 Certification and Quality Assurance

The PF70 grade represents the highest standard in coin grading. Coins at this level exhibit no post-production imperfections under magnification, offering consistency and quality assurance. Certification by NGC further enhances credibility and supports long-term market confidence.

Accessibility Through U.S. Gold Bureau

The U.S. Gold Bureau offers multiple payment options, including ACH, credit cards, and wire transfers. A barter option also allows investors to exchange existing precious metals for new acquisitions without requiring additional capital, enabling efficient portfolio management.

Secure Early Access to a Historic Release

With its official launch set for May 13, 2026, the 2026 $50 Gold American Buffalo Proof 70 represents a convergence of quality, timing, and historical importance. Its 24-karat gold content provides direct exposure to one of the world's most enduring assets, while its perfect grade ensures a superior standard of production. The addition of the 250th anniversary privy mark and its alignment with two major milestones further elevate its significance.

About U.S. Gold Bureau

U.S. Gold Bureau is a precious metals investment firm specializing in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products, including IRA-approved metals for retirement accounts. With over 20 years of experience, the company provides educational resources, personalized guidance, and transparent pricing designed to help investors make informed decisions about incorporating physical precious metals into their financial strategies.

For more information, call 877-305-0992 or visit the educational resources to learn more about precious metals.

SOURCE: U.S. Gold Bureau

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/u.s.-gold-bureau-presents-the-2026-gold-american-buffalo-proof-70-co-1162929