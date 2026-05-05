Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - NewOrg is attending and exhibiting at PowerNET 2026, taking place May 4-7 in Toronto, Canada. As part of this year's conference, NewOrg is co-presenting alongside the Workforce Professionals Training Institute on the evolving role of AI in human services.

Hosted by the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies, PowerNET is an annual conference that brings together nonprofit leaders, practitioners, and technology partners to explore emerging trends, share best practices, and strengthen service delivery across the human services sector.

As part of the conference agenda, NewOrg and WPTI are presenting on how nonprofits can adopt AI in a practical, secure, and mission-aligned way. The session highlights real-world applications across case management, reporting, and service delivery, along with actionable insights organizations can apply within their own workflows. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026, from 4:45 PM to 6:00 PM.

"In human services, technology should support the work being done-not add complexity," said David Crouch, President, NewOrg Management System. "At PowerNET, we're looking forward to sharing how AI can be implemented in practical ways that improve efficiency, strengthen service delivery, and maintain the transparency organizations rely on."

Throughout the conference, NewOrg will also be connecting with attendees to demonstrate its platform and share how its technology is evolving to incorporate AI. This includes its recently launched AI Roadmap, which outlines how organizations can begin integrating AI across operations while maintaining control over their data and processes.

NewOrg looks forward to engaging with peers, partners, and organizations across the sector at PowerNET 2026.

About NewOrg

NewOrg is a secure, cloud-based data management platform built for nonprofits, social services organizations, and government agencies. Since 2006, NewOrg has helped organizations streamline workflows, improve reporting, and better demonstrate their impact through customizable and scalable solutions. With a focus on security, flexibility, and real-world usability, NewOrg continues to evolve its platform to meet the changing needs of the human services sector.

About PowerNET

PowerNET, hosted by the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies (NJHSA), is an annual conference that brings together nonprofit leaders, practitioners, and partners from across North America. The event focuses on innovation, collaboration, and strengthening the delivery of human services through shared learning and emerging technologies.

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Source: NewOrg Management System Inc