CAI Launches Next Chapter with Investment from JLL Partners

INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI, a professional services firm dedicated to accelerating operational readiness and excellence in life sciences and mission-critical environments, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with JLL Partners, a New York-based middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in the healthcare, industrials, and business services sectors, to support the next phase of growth for CAI.

This partnership positions CAI to expand its global footprint, invest in next-generation technologies, and enhance its service offerings to better support customers operating in complex, technically demanding, and highly regulated environments.

"Our partnership with JLL marks an important strategic milestone for our future," said CAI CEO Sheena Dempsey. "For more than 30 years, CAI has been defined by a relentless focus on quality and a commitment to doing things the right way. That foundation has enabled us to grow into a trusted partner across the industries we serve. As we look ahead, this partnership will help us scale our impact - expanding geographically, advancing our capabilities in next-generation technologies, and continuing to deliver high-impact outcomes for our customers. JLL Partners' investment is a vote of confidence in both the company we have built and the next-level growth we can achieve moving forward."

Vikas Mouli, Managing Director at JLL Partners, said, "We are excited to partner with CAI at a time when the life sciences and advanced manufacturing sectors are experiencing significant investment and rapid technological advancement. CAI has built a strong reputation, borne by decades of unparalleled experience, for helping bring cutting-edge facilities online with precision and reliability. We look forward to working closely with the management team at CAI and its talented global workforce to support the company's continued growth and innovation."

The CAI team of more than 700 professionals operating across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia possesses elite expertise, outstanding service, longstanding client relationships, and globally recognized performance. With JLL Partners' financial sponsorship, CAI is uniquely positioned to continue assembling industry-leading talent, elevating them through top-tier training and exposure, and driving the industries they serve into the future.

Note: JLL Partners and CAI have entered into definitive documentation for this transaction; however, it has not yet closed and remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and other conditions.

About CAI

CAI is a professional services firm composed of engineering, quality, and operations experts dedicated to accelerating operational readiness and excellence in life sciences and mission-critical environments. With deep roots in CQV (commissioning, qualification, validation), CAI has evolved over the past 30 years alongside the industries it serves, helping organizations bring complex facilities, systems, and technologies online with confidence.

The elite team at CAI combines deep technical expertise with proven processes and modern tools to deliver projects on time and within budget, supporting outcomes that matter in highly regulated environments. Over three decades, CAI has embraced new modalities and guided clients through digital transformation while strengthening operational readiness. As industry demands grow, CAI strives to define the next era of agility, resilience, and operational excellence.

For more information, please visit https://caiready.com/.

About JLL Partners

JLL Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with over three decades of experience transforming businesses in the healthcare, industrials, and business services sectors. The Firm is dedicated to partnering with companies that it believes it can help build into market leaders through a combination of strategic mergers and acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and operational enhancements. The JLL Partners team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals and operating partners who are focused on driving long-term value creation across its portfolio. Since its founding in 1988, JLL Partners has invested approximately $8 billion of equity capital with 61 platform investments.

For more information, please visit www.jllpartners.com.

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