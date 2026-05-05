Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Comfort Temps Inc, a provider of ductless mini split heat pump systems available at comforttemps.com, today announced the expansion of its operations across Texas. The initiative responds to a multi-year increase in extreme heat events in the state and reflects the company's focus on regions where cooling demand sits at the upper end of residential equipment ratings.

Wall-mounted Comfort Temps mini split heat pump installed in a Texas residence, providing cooling during summer high-ambient conditions.

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A Climate That Pushes Standard Equipment to Its Limits

Texas summers regularly bring outdoor temperatures above 100°F, with peak readings exceeding 105°F in regions such as the Permian Basin, the Rio Grande Valley, and parts of Central Texas. The cooling season in much of the state now extends from May through September, and recent years have seen prolonged heat events that strain residential cooling equipment over consecutive days and nights.

A common gap in residential cooling specifications is the high-ambient operating ceiling. Many systems are certified for peak operation only up to 95°F or 105°F, with output capacity tapering at higher outdoor temperatures. The result is reduced cooling during the hours of greatest demand, often late afternoon and early evening.

Scaling Distribution and Support for Texas Residents

The Texas expansion covers shipping, customer support, and sizing assistance for homeowners and small commercial operators across the state, from the Gulf Coast to the Panhandle and from East Texas to El Paso. Capacity selection guidance, a BTU calculator, and installation documentation are available on the company website. Regional information specific to Texas is published at minisplitactexas.com.

Aligning Equipment with Local Operating Conditions

"Texas homeowners are running their cooling systems harder and longer than they did a decade ago, and many are discovering that equipment specifications written for moderate climates do not hold up at 110°F," said Stacey Brister, Director of Technical Services at Comfort Temps. "Our focus in the state is to provide systems that maintain rated capacity through extended heat events and to support residents in selecting the right configuration for their home."

Availability

Comfort Temps systems are available for direct order at comforttemps.com, with shipping across the contiguous United States. Texas-specific information, including regional climate considerations and city-level resources, is published at minisplitactexas.com. Technical questions and sizing inquiries are handled by the customer support team listed below.

About Comfort Temps

The Comfort Temps logo identifies the company's line of ductless mini split heat pump systems available across the contiguous United States.

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Comfort Temps is a provider of ductless mini split heat pump systems for residential and small commercial applications. The company offers wall-mounted single-zone systems across the Elite Series at approximately 20 SEER2 and the Pro Series at up to 24 SEER2, in capacities ranging from 9,000 to 24,000 BTU. Products ship pre-charged with R-454B refrigerant, are ETL Intertek listed for HVAC applications, and include a 5-year warranty on parts and the compressor. Comfort Temps ships across the contiguous United States with order tracking and provides BTU sizing tools, installation documentation, and customer support resources at comforttemps.com.

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Source: Sitegrow