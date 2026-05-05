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ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 19:26 Uhr
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BTX Precision: Chandler Industries Acquires Aztalan Engineering

Chandler Industries, a BTX Precision Company, Acquires Aztalan Engineering in Strategic Tuck-In Transaction

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Chandler Industries, a BTX Precision platform company, today announced the acquisition of Aztalan Engineering in a strategic add-on transaction designed to expand precision machining capacity and enhance support for mission-critical customers across key end markets.

Headquartered in Lake Mills, Wisconsin, Aztalan is a 100% employee-owned precision contract manufacturer with over four decades of experience producing tight-tolerance machined components and assemblies for the medical, bioscience, robotic, and energy sectors. The company offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities including CNC milling, turning, Swiss machining, assembly, and ultrasonic cleaning, supported by advanced quality systems and ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications.

This acquisition strengthens Chandler's ability to deliver scalable, high-performance manufacturing solutions by adding complementary capabilities, increasing capacity, and enhancing geographic reach within the Midwest manufacturing corridor.

"This acquisition represents a highly strategic add-on that aligns with our focus on precision, quality, and responsiveness for our customers," said Tom Ryan, President of Chandler Industries. "Aztalan brings a strong reputation for technical excellence, a highly skilled workforce, and a culture rooted in accountability through employee ownership. Together, we are better positioned to support complex, regulated applications across our target markets."

Aztalan will continue to operate under its existing management team, ensuring continuity for customers, employees, and partners, while benefiting from the shared resources, scale, and strategic alignment of the BTX Precision platform.

This transaction further reinforces BTX Precision's strategy of building a scaled network of best-in-class manufacturing businesses, each serving as specialized centers of excellence while benefiting from shared infrastructure, strategic alignment, and cross-platform collaboration.

About Chandler Industries
Chandler Industries is a leading provider of precision machining, fabrication, and complex assembly solutions serving aerospace, defense, medical, and other highly regulated industries. The company specializes in tight-tolerance, mission-critical components, leveraging advanced multi-axis CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, welding, and vertically integrated assembly capabilities. With robust quality systems, including AS9100, ISO9001 and ISO13485 certifications, with emphasis on scalable manufacturing solutions across the full product lifecycle - from prototype through production.

About BTX Precision
BTX Precision is a high-precision advanced manufacturing platform comprised of leading businesses across North America, focused on delivering complex manufacturing solutions to the most demanding end markets.

For more information, please visit www.chandlerindustries.com or contact Matt Westlund at mwestlund@chandlerindustries.com

SOURCE: BTX Precision



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/chandler-industries-acquires-aztalan-engineering-1162694

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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