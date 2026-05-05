New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Billy Lerner, President and CEO of iPark, has announced the opening of a new parking facility at 724-732 Avenue of the Americas, marking the latest expansion for the company in one of Manhattan's most active commercial corridors.





Billy Lerner, President and CEO of iPark, has announced the opening of a new parking facility at 724-732 Avenue of the Americas.



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Located in the heart of New York City, the new facility reflects William Lerner's ongoing strategy of expanding iPark's footprint in high-demand areas while modernizing its operations to better serve commuters, residents, and local businesses. Avenue of the Americas, also known as Sixth Avenue, runs through several of Manhattan's busiest neighborhoods, connecting Midtown office districts with retail, entertainment, and residential areas.

Billy Lerner said the new location is part of the company's broader effort to provide accessible parking solutions in areas where demand remains consistently strong.

Founded in New York, iPark has developed a reputation as one of the city's largest privately held parking operators, managing dozens of facilities throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. The company's expansion strategy has focused on acquiring and operating garages in high-traffic neighborhoods where parking availability can be limited.

The Avenue of the Americas location is positioned to accommodate a mix of daily commuters, monthly parkers, and visitors traveling to nearby offices, restaurants, and retail destinations. According to the company, the facility will also incorporate operational efficiencies that have become central to iPark's long-term planning, including digital management systems and streamlined entry and exit processes.

Billy Lerner has emphasized modernization as a key component of the company's growth in recent years, highlighting efforts to reduce administrative friction and improve the overall customer experience across the iPark network. While public transit and ride-share services continue to shape how people move through the city, private vehicles remain an important part of daily life for commuters, delivery services, and visitors traveling into Manhattan from surrounding regions.



Bill Lerner said the new location is part of the company's broader effort to provide accessible parking solutions in areas where demand remains consistently strong.



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The addition of the Avenue of the Americas facility further strengthens iPark's presence in central Manhattan and reinforces the company's long-standing focus on strategic locations.

For William Lerner, the opening represents both a continuation of the company's legacy in New York and a step toward its future growth.

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Source: Honest Media , LLC