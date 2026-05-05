New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) -BONJIL, the New York neurocosmetics house founded on the principle that chronic stress and cortisol are the overlooked cause of visible skin dysfunction, today announced the appointment of Dr. Walter J. Joseph, MD as Chief Medical Advisor. A fellowship-trained, board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a formal undergraduate degree in Behavioral Neuroscience, Dr. Joseph is one of the few practicing aesthetic surgeons in the country with dual credentials in surgical medicine and the science of the nervous system.

Dr. Joseph earned his Doctor of Medicine from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, graduating into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He completed his Plastic Surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident, followed by an Aesthetic Plastic Surgery fellowship under the University of Southern California Division of Plastic Surgery. He was previously a research fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center under Dr. Babak Mehrara, Chief of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, and has authored more than ten peer-reviewed publications with over 250 academic citations.

"Skin is the most visible register of the nervous system," said Dr. Walter J. Joseph. "Barrier function, firmness, inflammation, and the rate of visible aging all respond to chronic stress with a measurable physiological signature. What drew me to BONJIL is that the ritual itself is part of the intervention. That sequencing is the point, and the research supports it."

BONJIL's thesis departs from conventional skincare. The category typically targets downstream symptoms like dullness, fine lines, and breakouts. BONJIL targets the upstream cause: chronic activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and the cascade of cortisol, inflammatory cytokines, and neuropeptides that degrade skin at the cellular level. At the center of the brand's approach is The BONJIL Ritual, a precision-engineered Music Box Collection (the Aesthetic Alcove vanity and the Magic Melody composition) that transforms daily skincare into a structured, parasympathetically-active sequence. Users open the Alcove, select a Melody, and apply each step of the BONJIL regimen in deliberate tempo with the music. The Music Box is the hardware. The BONJIL Ritual is the experience.

BONJIL was cofounded by Edward Oh, an MIT Sloan alumnus recognized by the Obama administration for leadership in U.S. manufacturing, and Changhee Cho. The brand debuted in 2024 inside the Lotte New York Palace, drawing an international clientele that included diplomats, heads of industry, and creative leaders. The Madison Avenue flagship opens May 20 by appointment, with a curated preview week running May 20 through 26 by invitation and public bookings beginning May 27. Complimentary introductory experiences can be reserved at bonjil.com/book.

"Skin reflects your internal state, and stress is the mechanism," said Changhee Cho, Cofounder of BONJIL. "Our ritual is the invitation to change that state before anything touches the face. With Dr. Joseph's scientific leadership, we now stand on the same clinical foundation as the most rigorous research in the field."

About BONJIL

BONJIL is a New York neurocosmetics house founded in 2024 and headquartered on Madison Avenue. The brand addresses chronic stress and cortisol as the overlooked root cause of visible skin dysfunction. At the center of BONJIL's approach is The BONJIL Ritual, a precision-engineered Music Box Collection that anchors the skincare regimen in a structured, parasympathetically-active sequence. BONJIL's formulations pair rare European ingredients including Italian white truffle, golden caviar, and Everlasting Flower extract with precision-bioengineered actives including neuromodulating peptides and adaptogenic botanicals, engineered to support barrier integrity, hydration, and structural firmness. Learn more at bonjil.com.

About Dr. Walter J. Joseph, MD







Figure 1-Dr. Walter J. Joseph, MD



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11143/296011_5efb10bd44ff8ac3_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296011

Source: Evertise AI PR