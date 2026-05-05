Unity Environmental University Expands Community College Articulation Agreements, Opening New Pathways for Transfer Students

Block transfer model ensures associate degree graduates enter Unity at junior-year standing, no lost credits, no lost time

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Unity Environmental University today announced a significant expansion of its community college articulation agreement program, formalizing transfer pathways with eleven two-year institutions across Maine and New Hampshire. The agreements represent one of the most ambitious transfer initiatives in the university's history and signal a long-term institutional commitment to building accessible, affordable pathways to a bachelor's and applied bachelor's degrees in environmental fields.

"When a student earns an associate degree, that credential represents real time, real effort, and real learning, and it deserves to be treated that way. Block transfer isn't a courtesy; it's a commitment. The full two years move forward with the student, and their Unity experience begins exactly where it should: on day one of what comes next. We don't relitigate what they've already accomplished. We build on it," said Unity President & CEO, Dr. Melik Peter Khoury.

Under the agreements, graduates of partner institutions, including Central Maine Community College, Washington County Community College, Kennebec Valley Community College, York County Community College, and seven colleges in the New Hampshire Community College System, NH Technical Institute, White Mountains Community College, Nashua Community College, Manchester Community College, Lakes Region Community College, Great Bay Community College, and River Valley Community College, can transfer their full associate degree as a block of credit toward a Unity bachelor's or applied bachelor's degree. Students entering a 120-credit bachelor's program arrive with 90 credits already recognized. Those pursuing a 90-credit applied bachelor's degree begin with 60 credits in hand.

"This is what a genuine partnership between institutions looks like, one built for the learner, not around institutional convenience. The students who come to us through these agreements arrive with momentum they've earned. Our commitment is to make sure nothing gets in the way of that momentum," said Dr. Khoury, who went on to say "this announcement marks the beginning of a much broader articulation effort. Unity is actively pursuing agreements with additional two-year institutions across the country, with a focus on expanding access for students in environmental, sustainability, and natural resource programs."

It's something Unity's partner institutions believe in deeply.

"Our primary goal at CCSNH is to ensure that every credit a student earns at our colleges serves as a direct stepping-stone toward their long-term career. This agreement with Unity Environmental University simplifies the transfer process by creating clear, 96-credit pathways that save our students both time and tuition costs," said CCSNH Vice Chancellor, Charles Lloyd Coffers.

Coffers went on to say, "this partnership helps students to avoid the common hurdles of credit loss and redundant coursework, especially vital for our adult learners and those balancing work with their education, as it provides a predictable, efficient route to a bachelor's degree. It is a common-sense partnership and an excellent addition to the options our students have to reach their future goals."

"This partnership with Unity Environmental University is exciting because it gives our graduates a seamless path to continue their education after Central Maine Community College. Many of our students come to CMCC with a strong commitment to serve their communities, particularly in fields like business, conservation law, and other public service sectors. This agreement helps promote the next step in that journey. We are grateful for Unity's partnership and for their shared commitment to helping students reach their academic and career goals," said Central Maine Community College Vice President and Dean of Students, Nicholas Hamel.

Students have three paths to complete their degree: fully online bachelor's degrees through Unity Distance Education, in-person bachelor's at Pineland in New Gloucester, Maine, or through Unity Career Edge, the university's online applied 90 credit bachelor's degree program. Each pathway is designed to meet students where they are, geographically, professionally, and academically.

Students whose community college is not yet a formal partner are also encouraged to connect with Unity's recruitment team. The university is extremely transfer friendly and accepts transfer credits earned with a grade of C- or better from any accredited institution. Unity's team works individually with applicants to map prior coursework to degree requirements.

To learn more visit https://unity.edu/community-college-articulation-agreements/.

About Unity Environmental University

Unity Environmental University is a nonprofit institution focused on preparing the next generation of environmental leaders through flexible, career-aligned education. Serving over 10,000 learners across all 50 states, Unity delivers programs designed to connect academic study with real-world workforce outcomes in sustainability, science, and applied environmental fields. The University has achieved more than 10X growth over the past decade while maintaining a tuition freeze through 2030, reinforcing its commitment to access and affordability. Unity ranks in the top 1% nationally on the Social Mobility Index, reflecting its ability to expand opportunity and deliver meaningful economic outcomes for its learners.

Contact Information

Joseph Hegarty

Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 207-509-7292

Email: jhegarty@unity.edu

SOURCE: Unity Environmental University

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/unity-environmental-university-expands-community-college-articulation-agreements-opening-1163848