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ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 21:02 Uhr
125 Leser
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UNICO National Launches "INSIEME" - A Transformational Initiative Connecting Students, Culture, and Community

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / UNICO National, the largest Italian American service organization in the United States, proudly announces the launch of INSIEME - a dynamic new national initiative designed to inspire the next generation through Italian language, culture, service, and leadership.

Derived from the Italian word for "together," INSIEME represents a bold step forward in expanding UNICO's mission into high schools, creating meaningful connections between students, educators, and communities while strengthening the future of Italian American heritage.

"We are both thrilled and proud to introduce a robust, programmatic framework that brings together students, schools, and communities to preserve and to celebrate Italian culture while creating meaningful membership, service, and leadership opportunities," said UNICO National President Joseph Nasello.

At its core, INSIEME is a groundbreaking high school initiative that supports and elevates Italian language education while offering students immersive opportunities for cultural engagement, mentorship, and community service. The program has been thoughtfully developed in collaboration with leading partners, including the Italian Embassy and Consular representatives, the John D. Calandra Italian American Institute, and a network of Italian American community organizations.

INSIEME is more than a program - it is a pipeline for engagement and growth. By introducing students to UNICO's values early, the initiative creates new pathways for youth involvement, leadership development, and future membership, while reinforcing the importance of preserving Italian culture for generations to come.

For UNICO members and chapters nationwide, the impact is significant. INSIEME expands the organization's longstanding commitment to education into a new, strategic space - high schools - building on decades of support for Italian studies. It opens the door to deeper community partnerships, fosters relationships with local educators, and creates opportunities for collaborative service initiatives that benefit both students and the broader community.

"This initiative represents an exciting opportunity to connect with young people in a meaningful and lasting way," said Anthony Marucci, INSIEME National Chairman. "We are eager to engage these institutions and begin building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships that will promote Italian heritage and culture and will strengthen our community."

Momentum is already building. This spring, UNICO National leadership is actively engaging with 56 Catholic high schools across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, introducing the INSIEME vision and laying the foundation for future collaboration. Select schools - particularly those in proximity to active UNICO chapters - will be invited to participate in the inaugural INSIEME Congress this fall. This landmark gathering will unite students, educators, UNICO leaders, and representatives from the Italian government for a unique exchange of ideas, culture, and opportunity.

Through INSIEME, UNICO National is not only investing in education - it is cultivating a vibrant, connected future for Italian American identity, leadership, and service.

Contact:

UNICO National
202.750.0248
consultant@unico.org

SOURCE: UNICO National



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/unico-national-launches-%22insieme%22-a-transformational-initiative-connecting-students-cultu-1163847

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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