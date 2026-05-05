Two BCM One Leaders Spotlighted on the 2026 Women of the Channel List

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / BCM One, a global provider of voice, data, connectivity and collaboration solutions serving businesses from SMB to global enterprises, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Jessica Seabrook, Director of Marketing at Pure IP, and Jessica Campas, Director of Marketing at SkySwitch, on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

"At BCM One, marketing plays a pivotal role in our partners' success-from driving awareness and demand to equipping partners with the tools, messaging, and programs they need to win," said Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer at BCM One. "Jessica Seabrook and Jessica Campas exemplify this commitment every day. Through their leadership and the teams they guide, they consistently strengthen our partner ecosystem by creating impactful marketing strategies that fuel growth, deepen engagement, and deliver real value across all BCM One brands."

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

The 2026 Women of the Channel is featured online at crn.com/wotc.

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ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is global telecom holding company operating a global communications and managed services platform across five operating brands-Pure IP, SkySwitch, SIP.US, SIPTRUNK and Flowroute-delivering voice, data, connectivity and collaboration solutions spanning SMB to global enterprises. BCM One has over 600 employees and 140,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at bcmone.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

pckauth@bcmone.com

ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jessica Beaudet

The Channel Company

jbeaudet@thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE: BCM One

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/two-bcm-one-leaders-spotlighted-on-the-2026-women-of-the-channel-list-1164012