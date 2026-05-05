Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Rematch, the AI-powered sports highlights platform that enables users to capture and share moments instantly, and 3XBA, the premier platform for professional women's FIBA 3x3 competition and a dedicated youth development pipeline, announced a new partnership aimed at elevating visibility and engagement across women's 3x3 basketball.

"3XBA is building something special on the women's side of the game, both in the U.S. and globally," said Hanna Howard, CEO of Rematch U.S. "They're creating real opportunities for athletes at every level in one of the fastest-growing formats of basketball, which aligns directly with our mission to help every athlete be seen and celebrated. Hoopfest is the perfect stage to bring this partnership to life, and we're excited to capture and share the moments that define the game."

3XBA is spearheading the future of women's 3x3 basketball, one of the fastest-growing Olympic disciplines in the world, by building a fully integrated pathway that unites youth development, elite competition, and community engagement on the road to the LA28 Olympics.

Through this partnership, 3XBA athletes, teams, and fans will utilize Rematch's platform to capture and share highlights in real time. The collaboration is designed to expand visibility across the entire 3XBA ecosystem, strengthen storytelling at every level of play, and deepen engagement across the broader basketball community.

"At 3XBA, we're focused on building a platform where women in 3x3 basketball can thrive," 3XBA President and Co-Founder Alanna McDonald. "Partnering with Rematch amplifies visibility throughout our entire ecosystem from youth to pro, and gives fans direct access to the energy and talent that make this sport so special as we set our sights on LA28."

The partnership will debut at Hoopfest next month, where both organizations will activate onsite to support athletes and fans with tools to capture, relive, and share key moments from games throughout the event. As part of the activation, 3XBA will feature one of their women's FIBA 3x3 pro tour events, showcasing the highest level of play in the game.

3x3 basketball has rapidly emerged as one of the most accessible and widely played formats of the sport worldwide, driven by its fast pace, global reach, and inclusion in major international competitions. Together, Rematch and 3XBA are aligned in their efforts to grow the game, increase visibility for athletes, and strengthen the connection between players and fans.

About 3XBA

The 3x3 Basketball Association (3XBA) is the premier professional women's FIBA 3x3 tour and youth-to-pro development pipeline in the United States. Launched in 2024, 3XBA is taking a global approach to growth by building a FIBA-sanctioned ecosystem centered around Olympic development, youth participation, and sustainable career pathways, creating new opportunities for women athletes at every level. For more information, visit www.3xba.com

About Rematch

Rematch is a sports video platform designed to amplify the visibility of athletes and sports at every level. Founded on the belief that every player and every game deserves recognition, Rematch leverages innovative technology to make highlight creation and sharing effortless. Following tremendous success in France, including partnerships with major sport federations, most notably the French Football Federation, and leading brands such as Nike and TotalEnergies, Rematch is rapidly expanding its presence in the United States. www.rematch.tv

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295985

Source: Rematch