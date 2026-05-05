EQS-News: Neuvasq Biotechnologies
/ Key word(s): Conference/Research Update
Neuvasq Presents Data Showcasing Promising Novel Multispecific Gpr124-Targeting Antibodies for Blood Retina Barrier Restoration at ARVO 2026
Gosselies, Belgium, May 5, 2026 - Neuvasq Biotechnologies ("Neuvasq"), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing first-in-class disease modifying multispecific antibodies designed to repair neurovascular barriers in patients with ophthalmologic diseases, announced the presentation of new preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic potential of targeting the Wnt co-receptors Gpr124 and Lrp6. This approach supports the maintenance and repair of the blood-retina barrier (BRB) with the potential to slow, halt, prevent or even reverse vision loss in retinal vascular diseases, such as Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wAMD). The oral presentation entitled, "Novel multispecific Gpr124-targeting antibodies correct vascular pathology in preclinical retinopathy models", was delivered on May 5th, 2026 at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2026 Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado.
"The data presented at ARVO 2026 demonstrate that these novel therapeutic molecules targeting Gpr124/Lrp6 have the potential to improve the integrity and function of the blood-retina barrier," explains Ralph Laufer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Neuvasq. "Selective activation of the Wnt/ß-catenin pathway through these targets was associated with reversal of vascular pathology in preclinical disease models, supporting their potential to provide a new therapeutic approach combining very high potency with the possibility for long-lasting therapeutic effects".
NVQ401, a first-in-class bispecific antibody, was shown to be a highly potent activator of Wnt receptor signaling in in vitro retinal models, supporting the potential for quarterly dosing. The role of NVQ401 in addressing the underlying pathophysiology of retinal diseases was further assessed:
To further expand the therapeutic profile of NVQ401, a trispecific molecule, NVQ501, was engineered by combining ß-catenin activation with anti-VEGF functionality, two clinically validated approaches. The role of NVQ501 in preclinical models was assessed and compared to currently approved treatments as well as NVQ401:
Altogether, these data demonstrate that combining two clinically validated approaches, ß-catenin activation with VEGF neutralization could become a new standard of care.
NVQ501 is currently advancing towards CMC and IND-enabling studies, with an estimated timeline of 15 months to reach IND.
ABOUT BLOOD-RETINA BARRIER BIOLOGY
Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wAMD) impacts 20-30 million patients globally, with ~400,000 new patients each year in key markets. As the most common cause of vision impairment in aging populations, wAMD is driven by choroidal neovascularization and leaky vessels.
The current standard of care for wAMD and DME are anti-VEGF injections that initially improve patients' vision acuity, but those initial benefits are decreasing over time due to waning responses as well as lack of compliance, supporting the need for new disease-modifying approaches.
ABOUT NEUVASQ BIOTECHNOLOGIES
The Company was founded in 2021 as a spin-off from the Université libre de Bruxelles by Professor Benoît Vanhollebeke, whose innovative research identified the role of Gpr124 and Reck in mediating Wnt7a/b signaling specifically in the central nervous system (CNS). With its unique expertise in neurovascular biology, Neuvasq develops next-generation multispecific antibody-based therapies targeting this validated biological pathway to induce neurovascular repair. For more information, visit www.neuvasq.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Denis Bedoret, Ph.D.
For media inquiries
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke/Lydia Robinson-García, Ph.D.
Phone: +49 (0)170 7134018
05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Neuvasq Biotechnologies
|Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring 5
|40545 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|EQS News ID:
|2320596
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2320596 05.05.2026 CET/CEST