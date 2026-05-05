TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI's Axina Group Launches AX-Healthcare, Harnessing Sovereign-Grade AI to Transform Patient Outcomes and Global Care Delivery

Integrating "CareBee Brain" AI and FHIR-Native Architecture to Leapfrog Legacy Infrastructure, Starting with the ADVENT Smart City Medical Hub

MIAMI, FL, TORONTO, ON AND ASTANA, KZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMarkets:TSPG), a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company, and the AMIRON GROUP, a Kazakhstan-based industrial infrastructure partner, today announced an updated comprehensive plan for the strategic integration of the "Silky Way Industrial Sovereignty Initiative" - a foundational digital and energy backbone for the Eurasian Digital Silk Road with a projected potential Net Present Value (NPV) of $9.72 billion upon completion.

To maximize the utilization of the newly announced TGI AMIRON Tier IV Data Center Campus, TGI's subsidiary, Axina Group Inc. (AGI), today announced the official launch of AX-Healthcare. This sovereign-grade, AI-powered platform serves as the high-utilization application layer for the campus, designed to manage the "Logistics of Human Resources" within the $363 billion caregiving economy. By hosting AX-Healthcare on the Tier IV campus, TGI ensures that critical medical data remains within national borders while providing the massive computational power required for real-time AI diagnostic agents.

The platform will serve as the digital operating system for the ADVENT Smart City Medical Hub in Kazakhstan, establishing a new global benchmark for clinical efficiency. AX-Healthcare is the culmination of more than a decade of development by Daniel Brody, President and CTO of Axina Group, spanning three generations of proprietary software - from the LifeCare Portal (2016) and CareRelay (2018) to today's FHIR-native architecture.

The AI Advantage: Surpassing Human Diagnostic Baselines

Central to the platform is the CareBee Brain, a suite of autonomous AI agents hosted on the TGI AMIRON Data Center. Recent clinical data suggests that advanced AI models are now significantly outperforming human physicians in high-stakes environments. According to research highlighted by Eric Topol in Ground Truths (February 2025), independent AI models achieved a staggering 92% diagnostic accuracy in emergency settings, while OpenAI's o1 model correctly identified conditions in 67% of cases compared to just 50-55% for physicians.

AX-Healthcare leverages the Data Center's Tier IV reliability to deliver:

Triage AI:

A multimodal engine achieving >92% categorization accuracy in ER settings.

Ambient AI Scribe:

Utilizing AWS HealthScribe and local high-performance compute to return up to 45 minutes of clinical time per day to physicians.

Stress Triage:

An AI agent that proactively detects caregiver burnout and potential care coordination breakdowns-solving the "Logistics of Human Resources" by ensuring the right provider is in the right place at the right time.

Leapfrogging Legacy Infrastructure

By deploying AX-Healthcare at the ADVENT Smart City, Axina Group is enabling a "Leapfrog Strategy," bypassing the fragmented systems of the past to implement a U.S.-standard, "Triple-Crown" compliant (HIPAA, PCI, SOC 2) environment from Day One.

"The structural gap in healthcare is a logistics failure of human resources," said Daniel Brody, President and CTO of Axina Group Inc. "With AX-Healthcare, we are utilizing the TGI AMIRON Data Center to provide a sovereign health coordination layer that treats clinical data as a national asset. By integrating agentic AI that outperforms traditional diagnostic baselines, we are giving clinicians the tools to focus on therapeutic care while the 'CareBee Brain' handles the heavy lifting of data processing and workforce coordination."

Impact on Patient Outcomes

AX-Healthcare transitions the patient experience from a transactional to a continuous model. Through the "Care Captain" model and real-time medication reconciliation, the platform targets a 25-40% reduction in administrative drag and a significant decrease in avoidable readmissions-a cost that currently exceeds $17 billion annually in North America alone.

About Axina Group Inc.

TGI's subsidiary, Axina Group, operates as a high-stakes vertical developer and systems integrator. By maintaining full ownership of its decade-long IP lineage, Axina delivers "sovereign-grade" infrastructure-ensuring that data flows between Health Information Systems (HIS) and global medical networks are seamless, secure, and AI-augmented.

Vertical Development:

Leveraging a decade of proprietary development to create FHIR-native environments unified from the ground up.

HR Logistics:

Synchronizing the "Global Caregiving Economy" by treating healthcare delivery as a high-precision human resource management challenge.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMarkets: TSPG) is a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company. Through its strategic planning leadership and partnerships like the AMIRON GROUP, TGI delivers large-scale infrastructure and smart city solutions globally, including the ADVENT Smart City initiative and the Silky Way Industrial Sovereignty Initiative.

Media Contact:

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

Email: info@tgipower.com

AXINA Group Inc.

Email: info@axinagroup.com

Website: https://axinagroup.com/

References:

Topol, E. (2025). "When Doctors With A.I. Are Outperformed by A.I. Alone." Ground Truths.

AARP (2023). "The Economic Impact of Family Caregiving."

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgis-axina-group-launches-ax-healthcare-harnessing-sovereign-grade-ai-to-transfo-1164034