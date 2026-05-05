Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE: LZM) (the "Company" or "Lifezone Metals") announces the results of voting by shareholders at its 2026 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held today in the Isle of Man.
The ordinary resolutions below were passed by shareholders, with voting results as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
For
%
Against
%
Abstained
%
To receive the Company's accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2025
61,624,130
71.71%
40
0.00%
1,599
0.00%
To ratify the appointment of the auditor
61,625,735
71.71%
34
0.00%
0
0.00%
To re-elect Keith Liddell as a Class III Director of the Company.
56,281,321
65.49%
5,331,596
6.20%
12,852
0.01%
To re-elect Chris Showalter as a Class III Director of the Company.
61,608,249
71.69%
4,598
0.01%
12,922
0.02%
A total of 61,625,769 shares or 72% of Lifezone Metals Ordinary Shares were represented at the AGM.
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Contacts:
Investor Relations
Ingo Hofmaier
Chief Financial Officer
ingo.hofmaier@lifezonemetals.com