Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE: LZM) (the "Company" or "Lifezone Metals") announces the results of voting by shareholders at its 2026 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held today in the Isle of Man.

The ordinary resolutions below were passed by shareholders, with voting results as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions For %

For Against %

Against Abstained %

Abstained To receive the Company's accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 61,624,130 71.71% 40 0.00% 1,599 0.00% To ratify the appointment of the auditor 61,625,735 71.71% 34 0.00% 0 0.00% To re-elect Keith Liddell as a Class III Director of the Company. 56,281,321 65.49% 5,331,596 6.20% 12,852 0.01% To re-elect Chris Showalter as a Class III Director of the Company. 61,608,249 71.69% 4,598 0.01% 12,922 0.02%

A total of 61,625,769 shares or 72% of Lifezone Metals Ordinary Shares were represented at the AGM.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

Ingo Hofmaier

Chief Financial Officer

ingo.hofmaier@lifezonemetals.com