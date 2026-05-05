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WKN: A0LFEH | ISIN: US64118P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: XAB
Stuttgart
14.10.25 | 07:34
0,530 Euro
-1,12 % -0,006
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETLIST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETLIST INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 22:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Schedules First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2026 ended March 28, 2026, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Netlist will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2026. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

# # #

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/netlist-schedules-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-confer-1164058

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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