Huda Beauty Enters Fragrance: After Redefining Makeup, She's Coming for Fragrance

DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huda Beauty launches Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum, marking a bold new chapter for the brand and its founder, Huda Kattan. Having built one of the most influential makeup brands globally, Kattan now expands into fragrance with a scent designed to be the final step in her glam routine. This moment defines a lot for Huda Beauty, known for transforming how people discover, learn, and fall in love with makeup. Now, the brand brings that same passion and connection into fragrance.

"Fragrance is the final step of feeling fully glamorous, it's what brings everything together and makes you feel completely irresistible and powerful," says Kattan. "I wanted Easy Bake Fragrance to feel rich, sxy, and intense. Because when it's truly you, it's never too much."

The idea started with the community. First introduced as an April Fool's joke, a limited edition Easy Bake fragrance, it quickly gained traction, with fans asking for it to become real. Rather than rushing to meet the hype, the brand returned to development, carefully refining the formula into something more elevated, more layered, and truly lasting.

For Kattan, fragrance is not new territory. She has been immersed in it for over 15 years, from reviewing scents during her early blogging days to co-founding Kayali, where she helped create industry blockbusters. This journey shaped a deep, intuitive understanding of what makes a scent unforgettable, and that expertise guided every step of this launch.

Created through over 100 iterations alongside master perfumer Hamid Merati-Kashani, Easy Bake Intense is designed to stand out. Easy Bake Intense opens with juicy wild cherry, melts into white florals, cinnamon bark, and creamy caramel milk, and settles into a warm vanilla bourbon base. It delivers a rich, noticeable trail with a warm gourmand signature that lingers beautifully. Inspired by the iconic Easy Bake scent, the fragrance transforms something familiar into something more indulgent and elevated.

It's about creating something that lasts, something you reach for again and again, and the final touch that completes the ultimate glam. To celebrate, the brand will host a major launch event in London, taking over the city in true Huda Beauty style.

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