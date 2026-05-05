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PR Newswire
05.05.2026 22:54 Uhr
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Huda Beauty Enters Fragrance: After Redefining Makeup, She's Coming for Fragrance

DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huda Beauty launches Easy Bake Intense Eau de Parfum, marking a bold new chapter for the brand and its founder, Huda Kattan. Having built one of the most influential makeup brands globally, Kattan now expands into fragrance with a scent designed to be the final step in her glam routine. This moment defines a lot for Huda Beauty, known for transforming how people discover, learn, and fall in love with makeup. Now, the brand brings that same passion and connection into fragrance.

"Fragrance is the final step of feeling fully glamorous, it's what brings everything together and makes you feel completely irresistible and powerful," says Kattan. "I wanted Easy Bake Fragrance to feel rich, sxy, and intense. Because when it's truly you, it's never too much."

The idea started with the community. First introduced as an April Fool's joke, a limited edition Easy Bake fragrance, it quickly gained traction, with fans asking for it to become real. Rather than rushing to meet the hype, the brand returned to development, carefully refining the formula into something more elevated, more layered, and truly lasting.

For Kattan, fragrance is not new territory. She has been immersed in it for over 15 years, from reviewing scents during her early blogging days to co-founding Kayali, where she helped create industry blockbusters. This journey shaped a deep, intuitive understanding of what makes a scent unforgettable, and that expertise guided every step of this launch.

Created through over 100 iterations alongside master perfumer Hamid Merati-Kashani, Easy Bake Intense is designed to stand out. Easy Bake Intense opens with juicy wild cherry, melts into white florals, cinnamon bark, and creamy caramel milk, and settles into a warm vanilla bourbon base. It delivers a rich, noticeable trail with a warm gourmand signature that lingers beautifully. Inspired by the iconic Easy Bake scent, the fragrance transforms something familiar into something more indulgent and elevated.

It's about creating something that lasts, something you reach for again and again, and the final touch that completes the ultimate glam. To celebrate, the brand will host a major launch event in London, taking over the city in true Huda Beauty style.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973216/Huda_Beauty.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973281/Huda_Beauty.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973282/Huda_Beauty.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huda-beauty-enters-fragrance-after-redefining-makeup-shes-coming-for-fragrance-302763262.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.