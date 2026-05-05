Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces that all items of business were approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 5, 2026.

All eight director nominees proposed by the Board of Directors were elected by shareholders. In addition, shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, the approval of the Company's share incentive plan, and the advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation.

Voting Results

Election of Directors

A total of 446,055,766 common shares were voted by proxy and ballot on the election of directors, representing approximately 76.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The nominees listed on the Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Company received the following votes with respect to the election of the eight nominees:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Renaud Adams 411,382,926 99.83% 690,612 0.17% Christiane Bergevin 313,137,983 75.99% 98,935,555 24.01% Lawrence Peter O'Hagan 409,152,082 99.29% 2,921,456 0.71% Kevin P. O'Kane 379,500,746 92.10% 32,572,792 7.90% Daniel Racine 411,388,502 99.83% 685,035 0.17% David S. Smith 408,593,289 99.16% 3,480,249 0.84% Murray P. Suey 393,376,701 95.46% 18,696,836 4.54% Anne Marie Toutant 411,345,599 99.82% 727,941 0.18%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP were appointed auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed, and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The Company received the following votes with respect to the election of the auditor:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld KPMG LLP 381,448,712 85.52% 64,607,053 14.48%

Advisory Votes on Share Incentive Plan & Executive Compensation

The shareholders voted in favour of the Company's share incentive plan, and the advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Amendments to Share Incentive Plan 401,454,772 97.42% 10,618,765 2.58% Executive Compensation 407,862,847 98.98% 4,210,689 1.02%

Detailed voting results for all matters voted upon at the meeting have been filed on the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa, including Côté Gold (Canada), Westwood (Canada) and Essakane (Burkina Faso). The Côté Gold Mine is among the largest gold mines in production in Canada, which IAMGOLD operates in a 70|30 partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. ("SMM"). In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts, including the large-scale Nelligan Mining Complex located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,700 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG).

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Source: IAMGOLD Corporation