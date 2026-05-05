New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - FARADAY FUTURE (NASDAQ: FFAI), today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Global Conference,taking place May 7, 2026, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Jerry Wang, Global President at FF will be hosting one-on-one meetings on May 7th from 9:45 A.M. to 2:45 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact the DBC Conference Team at dbcconferenceteam@dboralcapital.com.

About FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global intelligent Company founded in 2014 and is dedicated to reshaping the future of mobility through vehicle electrification, intelligent technologies, and AI innovation. Its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, began deliveries in 2023 and reflects the brand's pursuit of ultra-luxury, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. FF's second brand, FX, targets the high-volume mainstream vehicle market. Its first model, Super One, is positioned as a first-class EAI-MPV, with deliveries planned to begin in 2026. FF recently announced its entry into the Embodied AI Robotics business with sales beginning this year, connecting its future strategy of bringing a new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bankheadquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategicadvisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growthcompanies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance toclients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets,including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregatedapproximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Source FARADAY FUTURE

Source: D.Boral Capital