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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 16:33
3,220 Euro
+0,62 % +0,020
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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3,1203,26023:01
3,1403,24022:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2026 23:10 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Chery Group: New Species Unveiled! iCAUR Break Boundaries, Take You Anywhere

WUHU, China, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive industry is rapidly shifting toward electrification and personalisation. As a key market for premium new-energy vehicles, Europe is ready to move beyond homogenisation. The premium brand iCAUR is entering the region with a new approach to rugged, boxy mobility.

It improves the comfort of traditional off-roaders while overcoming the limitations of urban family cars for long-distance outdoor travel, making off-road experiences more accessible. The joy of the outdoors evolves from individual exploration to shared moments with family and friends - a shift from "For You" to "To All."

Positioned around an Urban Outdoor lifestyle, iCAUR combines long range, all-terrain capability, spacious design, and flexible customisation. More than transport, it offers European consumers a practical yet distinctive companion for exploration and freedom.

Photo 1

Photo 2

Centred on design and technology, iCAUR focuses on genuine quality and user-centric experiences rather than excessive spec chasing. Its bold, minimalist boxy silhouette suits both urban commuting and outdoor exploration, aligning with European preferences for practicality and refined simplicity.

iCAUR appeals to individuals who value balance, understated functionality, and the freedom to explore. As a lifestyle companion, it enables seamless transitions between city and nature-without compromising everyday utility or outdoor ambition.

Photo 3

iCAUR is tailored for Europe, with products optimized for local needs. Standard modification interfaces allow easy installation of camping gear and roof racks, enabling a seamless shift between daily commuting and outdoor exploration-bringing the Urban Outdoor lifestyle to life.

The iCAUR V27 strengthens this positioning with core capabilities: over 1,000 km combined range, 224 mm ground clearance for off-road confidence, and a 2,900 mm wheelbase for generous space. A stable powertrain handles varied terrain with ease, while intuitive smart systems keep the experience simple, supporting a smooth balance between city and nature.

Photo 4

Unbound by mainstream trends, iCAUR is built on practicality, simplicity, and a user-focused approach, integrating the Urban Outdoor lifestyle into every detail. Tailored for Europe, it delivers comfortable and versatile mobility without compromise.

The iCAUR 2026 International Business Summit is set to begin. European media, partners, and users are invited to explore the full lineup, experience off-road test drives, and discover the Urban Outdoor lifestyle and product capabilities firsthand.

Contact Person: Zeng Zhaoqing
Email: cengzhaoqing@mychery.com
Website: www.icaurglobal.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31132389-7dc5-4589-acfe-5d579f2f12b1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/707f9d66-8858-49ca-8bb1-f04d81dd854e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c8f0bac-e1ff-400f-952f-a4da57ed1d31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96659fbf-6ceb-48c6-904b-4caedd2c2f4a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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