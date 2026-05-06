Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) (OTCQX: GDQMF) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update regarding recent public statements made by the President of the Dominican Republic concerning the Romero Project.

The Company notes that the government has announced a temporary halt to activities related to the Romero Project in response to public concerns. Importantly, the Romero Project remains in the environmental evaluation stage, and no exploitation permit has been granted to date, consistent with the current regulatory process in the Dominican Republic.

The Company views this development as part of the broader stakeholder engagement process and remains committed to working constructively with government authorities to address concerns and provide transparent, science-based information regarding the Romero Project.

GoldQuest respects the position expressed by the President and reaffirms its commitment to:

Operating in full compliance with Dominican law, including the environmental permitting process under Law 64-00;

Continuing engagement with local communities and stakeholders;

Advancing the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in accordance with international best practices, including IFC Performance Standards.

GoldQuest also highlights the strong fundamentals of the Romero Project, including its potential to generate significant economic benefits for the Dominican Republic through employment, infrastructure development, and fiscal contributions.

Luis Santana, Chief Executive Officer of GoldQuest, commented:

"We respect the position outlined by the President and view this as part of the necessary dialogue that accompanies responsible project development. The Romero Project remains at the environmental evaluation stage, and we are committed to advancing a rigorous, transparent process grounded in robust technical work and international best practices. We will continue to work collaboratively with government authorities, local communities and stakeholders to ensure concerns are addressed thoughtfully and constructively; while highlighting the significant long-term economic benefits the project can deliver to the Dominican Republic."

The Company will continue to monitor developments closely and will provide updates to the market as appropriate.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company with strong participation from Dominican investors, focused on advancing its gold and copper assets in the Dominican Republic. The Company has a Board of Directors and management team with prior experience developing and operating a mine in the country.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Luis Santana"

Director & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to advancement through the ESIA process, continuing work with the Dominican authorities including local stakeholders and the potential of the Romero Project. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "likelihood", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, including expectations regarding mineral exploration and development costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296109

Source: GoldQuest Mining Corp.