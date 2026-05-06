Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - MAACKK Capital Corp. ("MAACKK" or the "Company") reports that it has closed a private placement of 4,633,417 common shares for gross proceeds of $82,012.

About MAACKK Capital Corp.

MAACKK is an investment company.

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Source: MAACKK Capital Corp.