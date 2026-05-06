Ultima Markets Celebrates 10th Anniversary

10 Years of Trust. Focused on Tomorrow.

EBENE CYBERCITY, Mauritius, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets Ltd ("UM"), authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, marks its 10th anniversary under the theme, "10 Years of Trust. Focused on Tomorrow." Since 2016, UM has transformed into a leading global brokerage.

Milestones

UM built a world-class trading space through ultra-fast tech and strict compliance, launching the UM Terminal, AI-driven MT5, and Mobile App. Key milestones include FSC Mauritius Authorisation (2023), a Willis Towers Watson partnership providing $1M fund protection, joining the UN Global Compact (2024), and securing 50+ awards by 2026.

Celebrating Lasting Partnerships

Exclusive initiatives include:

Ultimate Trader Cup: An epic trading competition to prove your edge.

Ultima Loyalty Programme: A tiered system turning loyalty into long-term rewards.

Ultima Partnership Programme: Leverage 10 years of market trust into lasting revenue.

Inter Partnership Perks: VIP events and match access via its Inter partnership.

The Five 'U's

Core values guiding UM's next decade:

User: Designing around trader needs and removing friction.

United: Fostering community growth through learning.

Upright: Acting transparently and ethically.

Upward: Pursuing continuous product and performance growth.

Upgrade: Elevating trader skills, tools, and outcomes.

Focused on Tomorrow

Guided by The Five 'U's, UM remains focused on tomorrow, investing in innovation, transparency, and global expansion. Building on recent advancements like Copy Trading Pro and UM Academy, its commitment is providing the ultimate trading edge and elite support worldwide.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, offering a secure, regulated CFD trading experience. As the Official Regional Partner of FC Internazionale Milano, UM unites football passion with trading knowledge. Serving 170+ countries with 1,000+ instruments, the broker is a 50+ award winner and proud UN Global Compact supporter, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals for responsible growth. The products, services and initiatives described in this press release are offered exclusively by Ultima Markets Ltd. This communication is not directed at, nor are the products and services described herein available to, residents of the United Kingdom.

Ultima Markets (UK) Limited ("UM UK") is a distinct legal entity authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. UM UK secured its FCA authorisation in 2025. UM UK is not the subject of this press release.

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