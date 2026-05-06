eBay Launches Authenticity Guarantee for Trading Cards in the UK

The first marketplace to bring expert verification and automatic authentication for high-value trading card purchases in the UK

LONDON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, the world's largest online global marketplace for trading cards, today announced the launch of its Authenticity Guarantee service for trading cards in the UK. The authentication service will start rolling out for eligible trading cards - including collectable card games, sports trading cards and non-sports cards - sold for £500 and above.

eBay will be the first online marketplace in the UK to make authentication as the standard for qualifying purchases, bringing an added layer of trust and confidence for one of eBay's most passionate enthusiast communities.

Trading cards continue to see strong demand from collectors, as new record sales are set across the industry. On ebay.co.uk, collector interest spans everything from Pokémon to Formula 1, with cards such as Charizard ex and Ancient Mew among the most searched in 2025, and Lando Norris ranking as the most searched British athlete on the site.

"Trust is critical in the world of collectables - it's why collectors around the world turn to eBay and our 30 years of expertise, innovation and diverse selection in this category," said Adam Ireland, Vice President and General Manager, Global Collectables at eBay. "The expansion of our Authenticity Guarantee service to trading cards in the UK offers buyers and sellers an enhanced experience for high-value trading card transactions, and represents a global milestone for our collectables business."

With the introduction of Authenticity Guarantee for trading cards, alongside categories including sneakers, luxury watches and handbags, eBay continues to deliver market-leading experiences across the UK.

Authenticity Guarantee for Trading Cards: How It Works

When a service-eligible trading card is purchased, the seller ships it directly to eBay's authentication facility, for a comprehensive, multi-point physical inspection carried out by our partner, Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). Following this rigorous assessment, the card is sent via tracked, next day delivery to the buyer.

Details of the authentication process include:

Thorough Inspection: Using an extensive database, authenticators assess the card's condition and quality, ensuring it matches the listing description and verifying authenticity.

Using an extensive database, authenticators assess the card's condition and quality, ensuring it matches the listing description and verifying authenticity. Proof of Authentication: A tamper-evident e-tag featuring a unique QR code is attached to the card's protective packaging, preserving the condition of the card itself. Buyers can scan the code to view details about the card and its authentication journey.

A tamper-evident e-tag featuring a unique QR code is attached to the card's protective packaging, preserving the condition of the card itself. Buyers can scan the code to view details about the card and its authentication journey. Verified Returns: For sellers who offer returns, eBay ensures the exact item is returned via a verified process. Items are sent back to the authentication centre, where experts confirm condition and authenticity before returning to the seller.

In addition to marketplace listings, eBay's Authenticity Guarantee for trading cards will also apply to eligible purchases made through eBay Live, bringing the same level of trust and confidence to interactive live streams. This ensures that collectors buying high-value cards on eBay Live benefit from expert verification, secure handling and a seamless post-purchase experience.

Eligible listings will display an Authenticity Guarantee blue badge, making it easy for buyers to shop with confidence. The service will begin rolling out across eBay.co.uk at no additional cost to buyers or sellers from 6 May, with eligibility expanding throughout the month and all trading cards priced at £500 and above expected to be included by June.

eBay Trading Cards by the Numbers in the UK:

Pokémon cards such as Charizard ex and Ancient Mew were among the most searched in 2025

1999 Pokemon 1st Edition Shadowless Charizard Base Set Holo Rare #4 BGS 9 MINT was the highest value trading card sold in the UK, at £16,500

Football leads the way for top searched sports in the trading card category in the UK, with Arsenal being the top searched football club

2025 Formula 1 Champion Lando Norris was the most searched British athlete on ebay.co.uk in 2025

Learn more about eBay UK's authentication offering for trading cards and shop the latest listings at ebay.co.uk/tradingcards.

About eBay

About eBay eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive.

Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2025, eBay enabled nearly $80 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

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