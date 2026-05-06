Learning Resource Network Wins King's Award for Enterprise for International Trade, Securing a Second Royal Honour in Six Years

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Learning Resource Network (LRN) has been awarded a King's Award for Enterprise for International Trade, one of the United Kingdom's highest business accolades, marking its second Royal recognition in six years and thereby reinforcing its position as a growing contributor to the UK's international education sector.

Photo taken at the 2021 Queen's Award for Enterprise reception.

The King's Awards for Enterprise are widely regarded as the UK's most prestigious business awards, renamed in 2023 following the accession of His Majesty The King. They continue the legacy of the Queen's Awards for Enterprise, recognising organisations that demonstrate outstanding achievement and sustained growth.

LRN was named among 185 organisations across the UK to receive a King's Award, recognised alongside businesses demonstrating excellence in international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity. This achievement builds upon LRN's earlier success in 2020, when it was awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade, placing the organisation among a select group to receive consecutive Royal recognition in a relatively short period.

LRN's continued success within this framework reflects its strategic commitment to expanding its provision of high-quality UK qualifications worldwide. LRN delivers its qualifications through a well-established and expanding network of approved centres across the UK and internationally. Working in partnership with schools, colleges, training providers, employers, and accreditation bodies, LRN supports learners across diverse regions, enabling progression into higher education, professional development and employment. This global reach reflects the increasing demand for trusted UK qualifications within international markets.

Over recent years, LRN has significantly strengthened its international presence, establishing and nurturing partnerships across multiple countries. This growth has been driven by a consistent focus on quality assurance, adaptable delivery models, and collaboration with local institutions, ensuring that provision remains responsive to the needs of varied learner cohorts and employer requirements.

The scale of LRN's international impact is reflected in the breadth of its reach. Since its inception, LRN has supported over 1.2 million candidates across 58 countries, a figure that underscores the sustained and growing demand for its qualifications in diverse educational and professional contexts. This reach spans regions across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and beyond, with LRN's qualifications providing learners with recognised pathways into higher education and employment in markets where access to credible UK qualifications has historically been limited.

At the heart of this success is the collective effort and commitment of LRN's UK-based and international teams. Operating across different regions, these teams work collaboratively to maintain strong relationships with centres, employers, accreditation bodies, and other key stakeholders. This collaborative working approach demonstrates a deep understanding of cultural contexts and educational needs. Moreover, this coordinated global approach enables LRN to deliver qualifications that are both academically robust and locally relevant.

The achievement of this prestigious accolade reflects not only LRN's sustained growth in overseas markets and the expansion of its international centre network, but also its broader contribution to extending the reach and influence of UK education, across the globe. As international demand for British qualifications continues to grow, LRN plays an increasingly important role in providing accessible, credible and high-quality educational pathways for learners and employers, worldwide.

Learning Resource Network CEO Dr Muhammad Zohaib Tariq said:

"Winning a second Royal award within six years is a significant milestone for the organisation. It reflects the sustained growth of our international work, the strength of our partnerships, and the continued demand for our qualifications across global markets. Furthermore, the achievement of this honour is a testament to the engagement of LRN's centre network, the strength of our collaborative internal and external stakeholder relationships, and most importantly, the hard work, commitment, and loyalty of my team. LRN remains committed to supporting learners and institutions worldwide through accessible, high-quality education."

About Learning Resource Network (LRN)

Learning Resource Network (LRN) is a UK-based awarding organisation regulated by Ofqual, the UK's qualifications regulator, and specialises in the development and delivery of internationally recognised qualifications through a global network of approved centres. Its qualifications are designed to support academic progression, professional development and employment outcomes for learners in the UK and overseas.

LRN works in partnership with schools, colleges, universities and training providers across multiple regions, enabling access to qualifications aligned with international standards. Its portfolio supports progression into higher education and career pathways, responding to the needs of diverse education systems and labour markets.

Media enquiries:

Muhammad Zohaib Tariq

CEO

Learning Resource Network (LRN)

Email: pressoffice@lrnglobal.org

Tel: 0203 793 3519

SOURCE: Learning Resource Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/learning-resource-network-wins-kings-award-for-enterprise-for-international-trade-securin-1163444