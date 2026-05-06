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WKN: A0MKMM | ISIN: BMG3075P1014 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 08:03
284,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 02:10 Uhr
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Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited ("Enstar") today announced that it will pay cash dividends on its Series D and Series E preference shares.

Dividends on Enstar's Series D 7.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of $0.43750 per depositary share (each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a Series D Preference Share) will be payable on June 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

Dividends on Enstar's Series E 7.00% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of $0.43750 per depositary share (each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a Series E Preference Share) will be payable on June 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.

Contact: Enstar Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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